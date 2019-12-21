After several bouts with snow already this December, it is discouraging to think that we are still many months away from spring. Fortunately, December can offer a multitude of indoor seasonal plants to make your spirits bright amidst the cold December weather.
Seasonal plants are a great way to liven up your holiday decor and make great gift ideas for that “hard to buy for” person on your shopping list.
The traditional favorite is the Poinsettia. The large “blossoms” of the Poinsettia are actually part of the foliage of the plant, and come in an array of holiday colors like bold red, creamy white and pink. Newer cultivate varieties offer the variegated pink foliage of the Marbled variety, red with white dots of the Jingle Bell variety, even new colors like purple of the Sugar Plum variety.
Although Poinsettias are synonymous with the winter holiday season, they are actually a tropical plant and can not tolerate cold temperatures.
Poinsettias have been rumored to be toxic to pets and humans, but according to studies done by the Mayo Clinic, consuming Poinsettias is almost never serious or toxic. Accidental consumption can cause mild stomach irritation with vomiting or diarrhea, or a mild skin rash. Some people may be more sensitive than others.
Reactions to Poinsettias are more severe for people who have latex allergies because latex and Poinsettias share several of the same proteins.
However, another holiday standard, Mistletoe, can be fatal if consumed.
Mistletoe dates back to pre-Christian era as a symbol of male fertility. It became popular in Christmas celebrations during the Victorian era.
Victorian tradition states that a man was allowed to kiss any woman standing under the Mistletoe, and bad luck would fall upon any woman who would refuse the kiss.
The tradition of Mistletoe is still practiced today, but retailers now sell artificial mistletoe in place of the toxic real Mistletoe.
Another traditional holiday plant is the Christmas Cactus. This common African houseplant, also called Schlumbergera, blooms in winter, usually during the Thanksgiving to Christmas season, but will often bloom again at another time of year. The Christmas cactus prefers indirect sunlight and will not tolerate outdoor, winter temperatures.
A new holiday favorite plant is the Amaryllis. Amaryllis are sold in bulb form, and often comes as a “do it yourself kit,” or pre-planted in a decorative container. This quick growing bulb takes about four weeks to mature, and blooms best during the holiday season. The large almost lily-like flower comes in festive colors like red, white and pink. There is even a red and white “Candy Cane” variety, perfect for holiday decor.
The Amaryllis enjoys being near a sunny window, but not in direct sunlight.
Paperwhites are another winter bulb plant gaining popularity in recent years. A close relative to the Daffodil, Paperwhites have a similar head shape, but smaller. Like the Amaryllis, they come in bulb form, and are quick to grow. Paperwhites are extremely fragrant, adding a lovely touch to any home during the holidays.
Cyclamen is Mediterranean transplant that has become an American winter favorite. The Cyclamen has delicate blossoms that come in shades of red, white, pink and plum. This plant can be rather temperamental when it comes to temperature. It does not tolerate temps below 50 degrees F, but also does not thrive in temperatures much higher than 68 degrees F, preferring indirect light.
The bright red and white blooms of the Christmas Azalea with dark green foliage blooms well in the winter months. It enjoys relatively cool temperatures (not much above 68 degrees F) and does not like direct sunlight, making it easy to care for in winter months.
The Ivy plant has been considered a Christmas tradition throughout the world for hundreds of years. Proof of this is in the Christmas carol classic “The Holly and the Ivy,” published in 1710.
The decorative Ivy plant is easy to maintain and provides lush, green foliage year round. Ivy likes to be moist, but not wet, preferring a water mist several times a week.
After the holiday season has ended, and our favorite Christmas blooms are gone, most people don’t know what to with a non- flowering Poinsetta or Amaryllis.
According to The Farmer’s Almanac, to rejuvenate your Poinsettia for next year’s holiday season, move it outside during the summer months (when there is no chance of temperatures falling below 50 degrees F), and prune it back to keep it compact and bushy.
To initiate flowering, Poinsettias need long nights of complete darkness starting in early October. Cover your plants with a cardboard box, or keep it in a closet from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. each day and water sparingly. Buds will form by early December, then you can stop the “dark treatment” and display your plant for the holidays once again.
After the blooms pass on your Amaryllis or Paperwhites, keep it as a foliage plant until the leaves start to yellow. Remove dying foliage and store the bulbs in a paper bag in a cool, dark place for 8-10 weeks. When new growth starts to appear, re-pot and return to light for another blooming cycle.
Keep in mind that most of these holiday plants are actually tropical, so it is imperative to cover foliage and blossoms from the cold, December air when transporting from retailers or bringing to someone's home as a gift.
Paper sleeves provided by retailers work well, but a large, plastic bag closed at the top with staples or tape works best. Once safely indoors, remove the plastic or paper bag.
This holiday, bring a breath of spring to your holiday decor and gift giving by “Decking the Halls” with more than just Holly! Enjoy these winter favorite plants for the holiday season and all winter long!
