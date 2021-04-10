TEWKSBURY — In this year’s Board of Selectmen race, Todd Johnson is one of four candidates in competition for the two open seats on the ballot. A former member of the Board of Selectmen, Johnson hopes to return to the board in order to utilize his prior experiences in formulating solutions for current and future situations.
A 30 year resident of Tewksbury, Johnson is a graduate of Merrimack College (BA Political Science) and Suffolk Law School (JD). He currently works as a senior executive for a national insurance consulting firm, providing advice to numerous municipalities and other employers throughout New England. Also, he teaches a law school class as a part time professor in Boston.
While serving on the Board of Selectmen, Johnson worked on a variety of projects aimed to improve the overall financial condition of the town. His actions directly resulted in adoption of a real stabilization fund, and strong management greatly improved the town’s bond rating, allowing for borrowing at much lower interest for new schools, a fire station, and other major projects.
Additionally, during his term, the board moved to begin to reduce long-term retiree medical debt that negatively impacts the long-term financial outlook.
In addition to his previous tenure on the Board of Selectmen, Johnson has also served on the Finance Committee, as well as led the community food pantry for the past 25 years. He currently serves as the Town Moderator. As one who has experienced municipal government at all levels, Johnson maintains that this experience will enable him to succeed if he returns to the Board of Selectmen.
“I am committed to serving our community and have been honored to serve residents while addressing very serious and difficult issues over the years,” Johnson said. “I offer the experience to lead us in challenging times and can step right into the job without a learning curve.”
When considering his candidacy for this election, Johnson points to potential post-pandemic financial challenges as a motivating factor for entering the race. As he was first elected to the Board of Selectmen at the time of the Great Recession, he feels his experiences from that time period will be invaluable when entering the post-pandemic period.
If elected, he has three primary goals. The first consists of making prudent financial decisions to protect the town for the long term while managing post pandemic challenges.
Second, he aims to assure that the selectmen and administration remain aware of the financial pressures faced by residents and local business owners as they make decisions impacting them. An example of an important decision made by the selectmen in this realm is how to apportion the tax burden among various tax payers.
Third, he plans to ensure that the local government is functional and accessible for all residents. In this regard, he emphasizes the importance of ensuring the selectmen understand the pulse of the community and consider community needs as the board plans and takes action on various topics.
Other issues of importance to Johnson include the rehabilitation of Rt. 38, and improvements towards sidewalks and bike trails.
As election day approaches, Johnson emphasizes to voters that his previous record in local service and experience handling important town issues will be important in taking on challenges in the post-pandemic world.
“I have been honored to serve my community and have learned so much about our town, its people, and its government. I want to use all that I have learned to serve the common good,” Johnson said. “I believe my record of commitment, leadership, and results is clear for all to evaluate. People can judge me on my record as opposed to potential. In these challenging times, residents deserve someone who has done the job under difficult circumstances; I would be honored to serve again.”
To learn more about Johnson’s campaign, voters can reach him by email at tjohnsonesq@gmail.com or by phone at 508-572-0040.
