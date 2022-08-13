TEWKSBURY — Joe Henry is passionate about nutrition for man’s best friend. The Wilmington resident and Tewksbury business proprietor owns Timberdoodles at 2144 Main St. with his wife, Erin. Henry is a master butcher and has turned his research about high quality nutrition for dogs into his full-time work. The New Zealand native and rugby player is working hard to bring human-grade, nutrient-dense food to pets and their owners in the area.
Henry, a dog owner himself, began researching the best types of nutrition for his dog, Duncan, a rescued American Staffordshire terrier.
“The pet food industry focuses on cheap kibble for dogs,” said Henry. “How can a 60 lb. bag of food that lasts for months be healthy for your pet? You wouldn’t eat that yourself.”
Henry was so disappointed in what he found with respect to commercial pet foods that he was inspired to turn his knowledge of meat and health into a mission to bring quality ingredients to pet owners. The focus of his investigation was on real meats and vegetables that dogs consume in a raw form. Raw pet food is considered desirable by more and more owners, and is gaining traction around the globe.
Henry said that education is the key, and once pet owners understand the connection between quality ingredients and pet health, they are enlightened.
Henry’s business sells wholesale to pet stores, online, and direct to customers through his Tewksbury shop. He prides himself on the complete and balanced recipes he uses. Henry even employed a pet nutrition consultant to work with him and evaluate the best balance of human-grade ingredients.
Henry sells jerky, a dried meat product with no preservatives that is pre-sliced and has no additives.
“It’s pure turkey, chicken, and beef,” said Henry.
His shop is welcoming and has a handsome leather couch with a smartly painted background dubbed the “pooch couch” that many pet owners come by and use for pet photos. The shop has held professional photo events for owners, as well.
Henry said that while the cost of ingredients has gone up, he is holding steady on his prices and has taken on more work himself. He looks forward to hiring a helper so that he can have the shop open more hours, visit more farmers markets, and expand further.
Shop hours are posted on Instagram or by visiting the shop website at www.timberdoodles.com. Henry is excited to be part of the Route 38 small business community and welcomes residents to stop by and grab some food for their pet or get a bag of jerky as a gift for friends with dogs.
