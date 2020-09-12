(Eds. note: Due to an oversight, these results did not run last week)
Looking at the State Representative race for the 18th Essex District, in which voters from Tewksbury Precincts 3 and 3A vote, incumbent Democrat Tram Nguyen ran unopposed. Overall, she gained 1,348 votes between the two precincts. On the Republican side, Jefferey Peter DuFour won with 502 votes, compared to opponent Shishin Wang’s 55 votes.
DuFour was the overall primary winner, with roughly 67 percent of the vote.
