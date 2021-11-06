Recently, the CDC has released new guidelines and recommendations concerning COVID-19 booster shots, as well as vaccine eligibility for children ages 11 and under.
Children ages 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the 2-shot Pfizer vaccine series, in which the dosage size will be roughly a third of what individuals 12 and older would receive.
Clinical trials demonstrated a 90.7 percent efficacy rate for protection against symptomatic disease. Vaccines are set to be distributed in pharmacies and pediatricians’ offices.
Looking towards booster shots, for those who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, the CDC now recommends a booster dose for individuals who received their initial dose two or more months ago.
Additionally, those eligible to receive the booster among initial recipients of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series include those who are immunocompromised, residents of long-term care facilities, those over 65 years old, or those who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting. These groups are recommended to receive their booster at least six months after their second dose.
CDC recommendations also allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots. This allows individuals to select which brand of vaccine they receive for their booster dose, providing the freedom to divert from the manufacturer of their initial dose if they choose.
To locate where to get the booster shot or vaccination, one can visit vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of locations. Here, users can select their desired location, and schedule their vaccine appointment online.
If unable to use the vaxfinder site, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is another option for scheduling. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is primarily available in English and Spanish and has translators on hand available in approximately 100 additional languages.
Like the initial doses of the vaccine, the booster shot is of no cost, and an ID or health insurance is not necessary to receive the shot.
For more information regarding COVID vaccine booster shots, or to check your eligibility, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-booster-frequently-asked-questions. With questions regarding local access to covid vaccines or other pandemic information.
