TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met on Nov. 18. The first order of business was a discussion about Cube Smart. The board denied a bond release request to Cube Smart at 395 Woburn St. on the grounds that the company still has unresolved landscaping issues. No representatives from Cube Smart were present.
The board endorsed an Approval Not Required plan for 1 Mount Joy Road. The lot is going to be subdivided into several lots with equal frontage.
The board reviewed the site plan special permit for the new elementary school project at 135 Pleasant St. Representatives from management firm CBRE/Heery and Flansburgh Architects presented the current design plan and described stormwater management solutions; they explained that a series of subsurface systems will decrease the amount of runoff to abutting properties. Additionally, the design team is hoping to make the existing vernal pool available to classes to be used as a teaching tool.
Several neighbors and community members spoke during the resident comments section. Munro Circle resident Phyllis Giblin raised concerns about the order of construction and asked why the athletic field is being built before the new school. She also took issue with design elements being introduced after the Town Meeting vote last April.
“I feel that transparency... has not been here,” she said.
Resident Theresa Dukeshire mentioned that Tewksbury Public Schools Superintendent Chris Malone had stated at a previous meeting that the district offices will not have enough room in the new administrative wing, and expressed concern that the design lacked “room for growth.”
Chairman Steve Johnson stated that the Planning Board does not handle interior design. A Flansburgh representative explained that the design does account for a certain percentage of growth; a third floor could be put on top of the administration portion if needed.
Selectwoman Anne Marie Stronach, chair of the ESBC, spoke to the concern about space and said that some personnel would be relocated to other spaces in the district.
Resident Keith Robichaud asked about snow removal; the representatives explained that they have been working with the Department of Public Works to improve snow storage and plowing by reconfiguring the parking lots to include fewer islands. He also inquired about protections for the vernal pool; there will be a 25 foot buffer zone around the pond and an erosion plan for the construction team. The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The board also continued discussion on a site plan special permit at Burtt Road to the next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16, 2019.
