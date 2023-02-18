TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Feb. 8, 2023 in the TMHS auditorium. Vice Chair Keith Sullivan was not present.
Business Manager Dave Libby held the second public budget hearing of the year to discuss the FY24 budget. Libby noted that with six schools in operation — instead of the usual seven — the budgetary planning process looked a bit different as the district lacks long-term information on Center Elementary School operations; in addition, some of the COVID-19 ESSER funding will be expiring this year.
Overall, the school department budget will be increasing by 3.7 percent in FY24, making up 49.55 percent of the total town and school general fund budget.
The committee recognized Center Elementary School custodian Paul Bishop for performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking child. Bishop is nominated for the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero Award.
District director of student and family support Karen Baker O’Brien shared that parents were invited to an informational preschool session last week; preschool registration opens on Feb. 28 with limited seats, though families will have the option to stay on a wait list if spots open up. Kindergarten registration began in mid-January, and screening will take place before May.
The district projects it will have 251 kindergarten students, and has recently moved to an online registration system.
During her superintendent and staff report, Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that the district recently held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Center Elementary School with students, staff, and state and local officials. Hundreds of residents had the opportunity to tour the new school, which opened in January.
The Tewksbury Police Department is also starting the monthly “Officer Waffles Kindness Challenge” in which students can be nominated for going above and beyond to be kind. Students from each school will be selected each month to meet Officer Waffles, an Australian labradoodle, and receive an Officer Waffles challenge coin.
Theriault-Regan also thanked district lead nurse Kelly Constantino for enrolling the district in the School Nurse Liaison Project, which provides resources and trainings to school nurses.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott shared that there are opportunities for community members to volunteer with the TMHS Parent Advisory Council. She also noted that the district will be switching to a standards-based report card model, which focuses on skill mastery over letter grades.
Committee members noted that the Tewksbury Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee will be screening “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for free at TMHS as part of its Black History Month film series.
Community members are invited to submit nominations for the Ginsberg Family Award and the Krissy Polimeno Outstanding Educator Award.
The next meeting is set for March 8, 2023.
