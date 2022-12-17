TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Dec. 7, 2022 to recognize MCAS high achievers and discuss student data privacy issues.
The committee recognized 52 TMHS seniors as recipients of the 2022 John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, which is a tuition waiver for up to eight semesters at a Massachusetts state college or university. The committee also celebrated 23 students in grades 3-10 who exceeded expectations in two of three subject areas — English language arts, mathematics or science; in addition, six students exceeded expectations in three subject areas. Six students achieved a perfect score of 560 in a subject area, and eight students achieved a perfect score on one subject and exceeded expectations in one or two other subjects.
The committee reviewed the results of a data privacy audit with STEM Director Jason Stamp, conducted in partnership with K-12 privacy consultant Steve Smith. The audit gathered data through document reviews and interviews with staff and administrators. Overall, the audit found that the district has an above average awareness of student data privacy issues and has been proactive in joining the Massachusetts Student Privacy Alliance, the local chapter of the Student Data Privacy Consortium which Smith founded.
Recommendations included increasing staff training and awareness on data privacy, updating and implementing use policies, and improving the district’s communication system. The full report is available for review on the district website.
In her monthly report, superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan shared that the Wynn Middle School Drama Club will be presenting “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” a Harry Potter spoof that ran Off-Broadway in 2016, on Dec. 16, 17, and 18.
The district was also recently named a recipient of a $50,000 Innovation Pathways grant to expand the UMass Lowell exploratory program to 8th through 10th graders in an effort to get students interested in STEM careers.
Theriault-Regan also reminded families that Dec. 22 and 23 will be early release days, and there will be no school on Jan. 3 and 4 for teacher workshop days, allowing teachers to unpack at the new Center Elementary School and participate in orientation.
Business Manager Dave Libby shared that administrators are moved into the new building, and many materials have already been packed for the move. Students and staff will be touring the school on Dec. 19, 20, and 21, and parents and families of current students will have the opportunity to tour on Dec. 28 and 29 in the evening.
Assistant Superintendent Lori McDermott reported that students and families have been practicing giving this holiday season; 300 pounds of food for the Tewksbury Community Pantry were collected at the Thanksgiving powderpuff football game, and Dewing School students and staff collected 503,484 nonperishable food items for the pantry. McDermott also shared that ELL students are undergoing access testing to help the district get them on the right track for language learning resources or even test out of the program.
In addition, the district is looking into bringing an integrated preschool program to the Heath Brook School based on the Dewing model.
Following up on the committee’s previous conversations on naming important areas of the new school to honor and memorialize North Street and Trahan traditions, the committee decided to approve the name “Trahan Library/Media Center” and will be naming a to-be-determined corridor as “North Street.” A new Parent Advisory Council will be created to serve the Center Elementary, and the existing PACs will be realigned to create the Heath Brook and Dewing PACs.
The committee will be hosting a budget workshop along with their regular meeting on Jan. 11, 2023. The Special Education Parent Advisory Council will be holding a basic rights workshop on Jan. 19.
The next meeting is set for Jan. 11, 2023.
