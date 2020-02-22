With warm weather just around the corner, it’s time to start planning for spring flower-peeping. While many spots across the United States bloom perennially, perhaps none are as spectacular as Washington D.C.'s cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin.
One of the city’s biggest (apolitical) gatherings, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, held this year from March 20 to April 12, features four weeks of themed parades, kite flyings, and performances.
According to the National Park Service, the trees were originally planted in 1912 as a gift of friendship from the people of Japan. A number of Americans had proposed bringing the trees to the country, including Mrs. Eliza Scidmore, who had visited Japan and believed the trees would make a fair addition to the Potomac waterfront, and US Department of Agriculture official Dr. David Fairchild, who began experimenting with growing the trees at his home in Maryland.
Scidmore and Fairchild later worked together in promoting the cherry trees by handing them out to Washington children on Arbor Day in 1908. Finally, in 1909, the Japanese Embassy to the United States announced Tokyo’s intention to donate 2,000 cherry trees to be planted along the Potomac River.
However, a few months later, the Department of Agriculture determined the trees to be infested with insects and disease, and the trees were burned. Finally, in 1912, with greater care, 3,020 trees were shipped from Japan in insulated freight cars, and the first two were planted in March along the Tidal Basin.
From 1913 to 1920, crews completed the planting of the rest of the trees along the Basin and throughout the city. The first Cherry Blossom Festival was held in 1935. In 1952, the cherry tree grove in Japan that had provided the first trees to Washington was deteriorating; the National Park Service shipped budwood of the original trees’ descendants to revive the grove.
Over the years, more trees were traded back and forth between the United States and Japan, in efforts of beautification and preservation to continue a cycle of friendship between the two countries.
While peak viewing times are difficult to predict, the National Park Service closely monitors and updates the condition of the trees throughout the early spring. The essential viewing spot is the Tidal Basin, Washington’s 107 acre, 250 million gallon tranquil water feature, originally designed to flush sediment from the Washington Channel using the Potomac River’s tides — hence, “Tidal Basin.”
The Basin is ringed by a 2-mile paved, flat, and easy walkway, perfect for exploring different memorials and features without having to re-park each time.
Starting in the northwest corner is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. Dedicated in 2011, the towering figure of Dr. King carved into shrimp pink granite emerges from a cracked mountain and looks across the pool stoically. Arrive in the early morning or early evening to watch the statue glow in sunrise and sunset.
Continuing clockwise around the Basin, you may wish to take a slight detour north onto the National Mall; close by are the World War II Memorial, Constitution Gardens, and the Washington Monument.
Back at the Tidal Basin, directly across from the MLK monument stands the stately rotunda that houses the Thomas Jefferson Memorial. You may choose to stare up in wonder at the 19-foot-tall statue of the third president, gaze across the basin at the cherry blossom trees reflecting in the water, or head under the monument to learn more about the complicated man in the free National Park Service exhibits.
Finally, the trail is complete with the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, the hidden gem of the Washington monument circuit. Closely protected by cherry blossom trees along the Basin’s edge, the granite maze weaves visitors through the trials and tribulations of America’s longest serving president, creating a more robust portrait of a man, his wife, and his times than most memorials can hope to.
Each of the four spaces represents one of Roosevelt’s four elected terms, spanning from 1933 to 1945. Visitors can pose with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, stand in line with men waiting for soup during the Great Depression, or pet First Dog Fala — all cast in bronze. FDR’s words are carved into the walls of the memorial, and waterfalls thunder down, representative of different struggles FDR faced throughout his presidency.
Young children will marvel at the water features and enjoy scrambling over granite blocks, while adults can enjoy the tranquility of the space and take in a glimpse of a pivotal moment in the American story.
Washington D.C. is always filled with new places to be discovered, but the Tidal Basin in particular blossoms with sights and sounds in spring. Whether your interest is botanical, aesthetic, or historical, you can’t go wrong with a trip to visit the legendary cherry blossoms and all the Tidal Basin has to offer.
