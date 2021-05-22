TEWKSBURY — Occupying more than 700 acres, Tewksbury Hospital commands a fair portion of the landscape in central Tewksbury. The hospital, a former almshouse, ties many people in Tewksbury together through history, lore, services or recreation.
Yet, as modern-day residents of Tewksbury go about their daily business, perhaps passing the spire of the Old Administration building, looking out over the planted fields, or walking along the Pines Cemetery path, they may not realize the history that lies there and the tens of thousands of people who passed through the gates of the historic property.
Opened on May 1, 1854, the State Almshouse at Tewksbury was a venture by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide economical care for state paupers. Originally intended to accommodate 500 residents, by the end of 1854 the almshouse had admitted well over 2,200 paupers, thus necessitating future expansion.
Although the virtue of the institution was called into question in 1883 by Governor Benjamin Butler, the almshouse would continue to serve the destitute of the commonwealth for years to come. The name would later be changed to Tewksbury State Hospital to reflect the inclusion of the mentally ill, the sick, and those suffering from infectious disease as patients.
Today, the hospital remains operational in providing specialized care in the Thomas J. Saunders Building while also serving as host to various governmental agencies and community organizations such as the Public Health Museum on its historic campus.
Although many of the early structures were demolished in the 1970s, the Tewksbury Hospital remains an active institution brimming with architectural beauty and rich public health history. The hospital property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The authors, Ashlynn Rickord Werner and Jon Maynard, are historians who understand the role that state institutions played in our nation’s public health history. Rickord Werner is a historian of state hospitals for the mentally ill and state schools for the developmentally disabled. She serves on the board of directors for the Public Health Museum, which is housed in the Old Administration Building at Tewksbury State Hospital on East Street.
Maynard is a historian, preservationist, and architectural photographer with a background in psychology. He runs Westborough State Hospital Inc., a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that is building a memorial to the now demolished hospital.
Said Rickord Werner, “We came to collaborate after working to locate the lost cemetery of the State Reform School for Boys in Westborough. It is located on what became the Westboro State Hospital campus.”
The two knew that there was great interest in the history of these institutions, and that the reach went way beyond the stone walls quarried from the properties.
Additional inspiration for the book came from Rickord Werner’s own involvement with public health through studies and affiliation with the Public Health Museum.
“It was a logical progression for me to research and document the history of this historic institution in Massachusetts.”
Aside from her work at the Public Health Museum, Rickord Werner has been involved in securing grants for preservation, including restoration of the Pines Cemetery, a conservation area on East Street in Tewksbury. Over 10,000 souls rest in numbered plots at the Pines.
“The Town of Tewksbury essentially grew up and developed around the hospital property,” said Rickord Werner, “and there are so many people in the Merrimack Valley and beyond who have a connection to the hospital, it is an honor to share their story.”
As part of their educational outreach, Maynard and Rickord Werner will co-host a virtual presentation to discuss the book as part of a collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library on May 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is at https://tewksburypl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/virtual-program-history-of-tewksbury-state-hospital/
Copies of the book may be purchased at the Public Health Museum or on Amazon, or by emailing the museum at info@publichealthmuseum.org and a book signing on June 5 will be a chance to meet the authors in person.
