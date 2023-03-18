TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Tewksbury Select Board member Mark Kratman was scheduled to appear in the Woburn District Court regarding Kratman’s third OUI case.
Originally, Kratman was scheduled to appear in court in January with regards to his arrest on Nov. 11, 2019, but according to court documents, a continuance was granted for March 9, 2023. A request for a breakdown and change of plea regarding the case was also submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration at that time.
A breakdown request generally proposes that charges against a client be dismissed or reduced to less serious charges in exchange for a voluntary compliance to specific conditions.
According to a report from the Lowell Sun, Kratman’s defense attorney revealed at Thursday’s court appearance he had not yet received a response on the breakdown request on the case, and motioned for another continuance which was granted.
Kratman’s defense attorney is Terrence W. Kennedy, who is also an elected official serving on the Governor's Council for District 6.
Part of the Governor’s Council duties are to give advice and consent with respect to the nomination of judicial officers, appointment and removals of notaries public and justice of the peace, and the issues of pardons and commutations.
Kratman is facing charges directly related to his November 2019 arrest by Wilmington Police.
As documented in the Nov. 11, 2019 police report, Kratman was taken into custody by Wilmington Police after the WPD received several reports from witnesses regarding a car driving erratically in the Salem Street area of Wilmington. Wilmington Police also observed erratic driving by the same car in that area, and apprehended the vehicle, allegedly driven by Kratman.
After failing to complete Field Sobriety Tests administered by the arresting Wilmington Police officers and refusing a Portable Breath Test (used to determine blood alcohol content) at the scene, Kratman was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.
According to the police report, Kratman agreed to take the breath test after he was taken into custody, which resulted in a reportable value of .20.
The legal alcohol limit is .08 in the state of Massachusetts.
Court documents also stated that Kratman has been subject to Scram testing since his release from custody.
Scram is a remote breath alcohol testing program built for community corrections and used to monitor those arrested for drunk and impaired driving. It is used for scheduled, random or on-demand testing and monitoring.
The motion to continue was granted and a new court date has been set for April 28, 2023.
