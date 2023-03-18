Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Tewksbury Select Board member Mark Kratman was scheduled to appear in the Woburn District Court regarding Krat­man’s third OUI case.

Originally, Kratman was scheduled to appear in court in January with re­gards to his arrest on Nov. 11, 2019, but according to court documents, a continuance was granted for March 9, 2023. A request for a breakdown and change of plea re­garding the case was al­so submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration at that time.

A breakdown request generally proposes that charges against a client be dismissed or reduced to less serious charges in exchange for a voluntary compliance to specific conditions.

According to a report from the Lowell Sun, Kratman’s defense attorney revealed at Thurs­day’s court appearance he had not yet received a response on the breakdown request on the case, and motioned for another continuance which was granted.

Kratman’s defense at­torney is Terrence W. Ken­nedy, who is also an elected official serving on the Governor's Coun­cil for District 6.

Part of the Governor’s Council duties are to give advice and consent with respect to the nomination of judicial officers, appointment and remo­vals of notaries public and justice of the peace, and the issues of pardons and commutations.

Kratman is facing char­ges directly related to his November 2019 arrest by Wilmington Police.

As documented in the Nov. 11, 2019 police re­port, Kratman was taken into custody by Wilming­ton Police after the WPD received several reports from witnesses regarding a car driving erratically in the Salem Street area of Wilmington. Wil­mington Police also ob­served erratic driving by the same car in that area, and apprehended the vehicle, allegedly dri­ven by Kratman.

After failing to complete Field Sobriety Tests administered by the ar­resting Wilmington Po­lice officers and refusing a Portable Breath Test (used to determine blood alcohol content) at the scene, Kratman was ar­rested and charged with Operating a Motor Ve­hicle While Under the In­fluence of Intoxicating Liquor, Negligent Opera­tion of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Vio­lation.

According to the police report, Kratman agreed to take the breath test after he was taken into custody, which resulted in a re­portable value of .20.

The legal alcohol limit is .08 in the state of Massa­chusetts.

Court documents also stated that Kratman has been subject to Scram testing since his release from custody.

Scram is a remote breath alcohol testing program built for community corrections and used to monitor those arrested for drunk and impaired driving. It is used for scheduled, random or on-demand testing and monitoring.

The motion to continue was granted and a new court date has been set for April 28, 2023.

