TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met last week to review plans for several developments in town, as well as the new elementary school.
The board held a discussion on parking at Breakaway Ice Center at 20 Carter St. While no representatives appeared at the meeting, the board talked briefly about the parking situation, which chair Steve Johnson called “a disaster.”
The board tabled the discussion.
The board reviewed a fee price comparison. The board briefly examined the fee schedule for Tewksbury in comparison to Andover, Billerica, Dracut, Lowell, and Wilmington.
The board conducted an as-built review at 11 Hillman St. The board voted to approve new changes to the design.
The board reviewed a re-affirmation plan for a subdivision at 255 Salem Road and Border Road. The original plan was approved, and a revised plan was approved, but the original was not recorded. The board voted to reaffirm the plan.
The board reviewed a revised concept plan for a development at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. after a several months-long hiatus. Developer John Faneros is seeking to build 18 townhouse units over five structures accessible by a single curb cut off of Andover Street.
Three of the units will be designated affordable. The design is now up to fire code; however, to make changes to allow fire trucks in, one of the buildings is now past the 50-foot setback and the developer is seeking a waiver. With several different options for the development, the board discussed the pros and cons of each design.
The board moved the issue to the next meeting.
The board reviewed a site plan special permit for the new elementary school at 135 Pleasant St. The design team presented new mock ups to the board, and explained some new features of the school, including an external design matching the Ryan School and higher visibility on the interschool courtyard.
The traffic engineer explained that projections have placed traffic rates at 2,726 trips per day, based on existing traffic. Member Jay Delaney raised concerns over “bad actors” messing up the traffic flow of the proposed loop road; the engineers explained that though there may be a learning curve, the one-way road will be the most effective way to alleviate current and future traffic on Pleasant Street.
Johnson mentioned that frustration with traffic may drive parents to use the bus instead of dropping off and picking up children: “I think that’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” he added. “I can’t see a better setup than this.”
One abutter asked if the floodplain had been fixed. The project management team explained that FEMA was getting back to the town with information, and the recent holidays had caused a delay. The team also explained that pieces of the original fieldhouse, as well as the design, will be incorporated into the new fieldhouse.
The board continued the issue to the next meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2020.
