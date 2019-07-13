TEWKSBURY — The Town of Tewksbury is wasting no time getting on board to support electric vehicles in the community. Through a recent National Grid grant, the Green Committee, working with Town Planner Anna McGinty, secured funding for three EV charging stations.
Two stations are at the Tewksbury Public Library at 300 Chandler St. and the third is at the Town Annex at 11 Town Hall Ave. There is currently no fee to use the charging stations provided by the town, and vehicle owners have already found these stations and are actively using them.
McGinty said that while no overnight parking/charging is allowed, the stations may be used from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
The level 2 charging stations support two vehicles at a time and use a J1772 connector. According to materials from chargepoint, the manufacturer, the stations can be used for 12 RPH for cars with 3.7kW on-board chargers and 25 RPH for cars with 6.6 kW on-board chargers. The information notes that all EVs can use the station except for Teslas, but indicates that Tesla makes adaptors that allow their vehicles to charge using the J1772 connectors.
McGinty said that Community Development worked quickly when it learned of the grant. She applied in April on behalf of the Green Committee and the stations were installed by June 25. The grant amount from National Grid was $37,500 and the town covered a remainder of $1,266.80.
Chargepoint, according to their materials, has the largest charging network in the world. The company partnered with National Grid to offer the energy saving program to businesses and municipalities in Massachusetts.
McGinty said that the chargepoint system will let Tewksbury analyze usage and make decisions about future installs and if they should move to a fee-based system.
“For now, we’d like to support the EV users in the community and provide this service as part of our ‘green’ initiatives,” said McGinty.
McGinty also said that chargepoint has a website that shows the location of other EV stations in the area, as do other websites such as plugshare. Any questions may be directed to Tewksbury Community Development at 978-640-4370.
