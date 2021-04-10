TEWKSBURY — Within this year’s Board of Selectmen race, George Ferdinand is one of the four candidates vying for an open seat. As a former Board of Health member and one who is active in the town community, Ferdinand is running on the slogan “Change with experience.”
A 1980 graduate of Wilmington High School, Ferdinand has been familiar with the local area for much of his life. After attending Northeastern University and Wayne State University, he left Massachusetts for a period of time, but then transferred with his work back to Massachusetts in 2014. He married Patty Budryk, a 13-year employee of the Family Care Center in South Tewksbury, in 2015.
He has worked in the private sectors for 41 years. Specifically, he worked in the Auto Industry for the past 37 years, spending the last 24 with the former Chrysler Corporation.
Ferdinand decided to run for the Board of Selectmen due to a multitude of factors. The open seats this year ultimately aligned with his retirement from full time employment. That in combination with his feelings that his ideas and experience would bring about meaningful change and actions to the board resulted in his decision to run.
If elected, Ferdinand points to the upgrade of Rt. 38, balancing any budget shortfalls, and overseeing current 3-6 year projects and business occupancy. Additionally, he plans to lobby the state delegation for increased funding, lobby for overnight work to speed up completion of business and road-related construction projects, support the Fair Share Amendment for added transportation and education revenue, and lobby for a full time grant-writer to apply for state and federal funds
Additional aspects of Ferdinand’s campaign platform can be found within his “Contract With Tewksbury.” Other points of focus include opposing changing the Redmen mascot, opposing the “fee in-lieu of” in regards to affordable units, and supporting more senior/veteran housing for the North Street and Trahan school reuse.
As he continues to campaign leading up to election day, Ferdinand assures that he will provide an honest voice to the Board of Selectmen, one that is a break from the status quo.
“I am not the polished candidate, I’m not the candidate that will tell you what you want to hear,” Ferdinand said. “No more of the status quo. It’s past time for a change. On Saturday, the direction of the town is in your hands.”
To learn more about Ferdinand’s candidacy, visit his campaign Facebook page: “George Ferdinand for Tewksbury Selectmen.” More information can also be found within informational pieces on Ferdinand, accessible by internet by searching “George Ferdinand.”
The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With any questions, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-640-4355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.