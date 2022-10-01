As the calendar turns to October, we find ourselves fully immersed in the fall season.
In recent years, fall and Halloween decorating has become as popular as Christmas decorating, and this fall season is no exception.
Many front doors and porches are already boasting pumpkins and fall colored wreaths, and thanks to the decorating guru stars of HGTV, keeping up with the Joneses brings on a whole new meaning when it comes to decorating our homes for the fall season.
The avid fall decorator is always on the hunt for something new to brighten up the autumn holiday season in their home.
For a truly unique, one of a kind spin on fall this year, you may want to roll up your sleeves and join the fun and creative world of fall craft classes.
Locally, there are many different types of craft classes to choose from that offer a fun afternoon or evening out, and will ultimately supply you with a new and unique piece of fall decor that you can not only display in our home, but proudly brag that you made it yourself!
Magic Brush Pottery and Fused Glass, located at 361 Main St. in Tewksbury, is offering up several different, fall classes for both children and adults that will produce a fun and functional piece for your Halloween home decor.
Choose from light-up pottery Jack O’ Lanterns, Sugar Skulls or Ghosts to brighten your home, or take a class to make a wood and mosaic glass sugar skull.
Enjoy fun with friends at the Hocus Pocus Canvas Paint Night. Get step-by-step instructions to paint an iconic scene from the Halloween movie classic Hocus Pocus.
The Ceramic Pumpkin Plate class is a fun activity for the little ones that will create a keepsake to treasure year after year.
Although walk-in, do-it-yourself projects are always available at Magic Brush, registration at www.magicbrushpottery.com is required to participate in the fall classes.
Halloween always brings out the sweet tooth in everyone, so Open Space Gift Shop and Creative Studio, located at 1875 Main St. in Tewksbury is offering a one day workshop on Oct. 8 to make a fall/Halloween candy jar.
All materials are included with the price of class registration, so all participants need to bring is their creativity and enthusiasm. Advanced registration is required at www.hello.openspacetewk.com or call 978-455-0716.
Looking for that unique centerpiece for the table? Look no further than A Belvidere Florist, located at 638 Roger St. in Lowell. Belvidere Florist will be hosting two afternoons of fall flower arranging classes on Oct. 15 and 16. Class spaces are limited and reservations are required. To register, call 978-937-1313.
Taste Buds Kitchen, located at 14 High St. in North Andover knows that during the Halloween season, you can’t say Trick without the Treat. Luckily, they are offering an introduction to the culinary arts world for kids with a fun and spooky cupcake class.
This class is for children and a caregiver to learn a fun and creative way to turn ordinary cupcakes into spooky Halloween treats.
For class times, registration and pricing, visit www.tastebudskitchen.com.
As the autumn season gets in full swing this October, let the crisp, cool air stimulate your creative thinking. Crafting isn’t just for Christmas anymore, so enjoy some “fall fun” at one of the many creative craft and cooking classes available this October. Create lifelong, fond memories by participating in a fun craft class and come home with a cherished, fall keepsake to enjoy for years to come.
Sounds like a win/win to me.
