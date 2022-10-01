TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Sept. 13, 2022 at town hall.
The board approved a one-day liquor license and entertainment license for the annual Strongwater Farm fall fundraiser. Hoedown Day will be held on Oct. 2 from 12 - 4 p.m., and wine and beer will be sold by Mill River Winery of Rowley and Essex Brewery of Peabody.
The board approved a wine and malt beverages one-day license for a 1920s murder mystery event at the Tewksbury Senior Center. The alcohol will be provided by the Village Inn of Dracut and will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The board discussed a farmer-brewery pouring license/farmer-distillery pouring license, and alteration of premises application for Tree House Brewing Company. Tree House is seeking to begin distilling and small brewing operations in the basement of the Tewksbury Country Club. The country club will continue to hold events through the end of the year, and the golf course will remain operational.
The board approved the permits.
The board approved a liquor license application for Blisspoint Meadery to sell at the Tewksbury Community Market. The licenses will allow Blisspoint to sell on Sept. 15 and Sept. 29 at the market.
The board discussed the removal of three public shade trees by National Grid on Pond Street. Resident Al Mancini submitted a written objection to the removal of the trees.
The board accepted a donation from Lowell Five to support public safety night.
The board appointed resident Pat Stratis to the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Local Historic District Study.
The board briefly discussed the size of the town’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee. The board opted not to fill two vacant resident seats in order to reduce the size of the committee from 10 to eight residents.
Committee member and Select Board member Jayne Wellman asked that town staff appointees to the committee be allowed to vote, which the board approved.
The board discussed retail marijuana regulations.
The board discussed special Town Meeting warrant articles.
The board approved a backlog of meeting minutes stretching back to April 2021.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28, 2022. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
