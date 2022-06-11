Thomas Jefferson once nicknamed Delaware as “The Diamond State” because it was the jewel of the Eastern Seaboard. Just seven hours from the Merrimack Valley, discover Delaware’s beauty for yourself and visit the coast of this underappreciated “small wonder.”
Delaware is just under 2,000 square miles, but packs in plenty of nature and history. At the bottom of the Delaware Bay sits Cape Henlopen State Park, north of Rehoboth Beach and Lewes. For thousands of years, this forest and duneland was home to Native Americans, until it was seized by William Penn in the 1600s.
The park offers a wide variety of flora and fauna amid a unique sandy ecosystem. In addition, a fishing pier stretches into the Delaware Bay; peek over the edge from May to June to observe the largest spawning area in the world for horseshoe crabs — thousands of these curious creatures make their summer home on the shores to lay their eggs.
Visit the park’s nature center and touch tank to meet native animals up close and personal and learn more about the landscape, then venture out to the Point to catch a glimpse of seals and dolphins.
The strategic location of the park made it an ideal place for the US to set up a defense site in World War II. Fort Miles was constructed in the dunes, housing 2,000 troops, to keep watch over the Atlantic as the country anticipated a German attack by sea and to protect critical industrial cities to the north, including Wilmington and Philadelphia.
An iconic site along the shore is the fort’s 11 fire control towers. These peculiar concrete structures stand between 40 and 90 feet tall, and despite a speedy construction have survived the test of time. Most towers are closed for preservation but some remain open for visitors to experience.
Narrow rectangular lookout windows at the top of the towers face the ocean — imagine the nights spent by young servicemen scanning the horizon for German U-boats. History buffs will enjoy touring Fort Miles and learning about this piece of World War II history.
There are plenty of ways to get around the park, but one of the best ways to travel the area is on a bicycle. Bring your own, or borrow a bike for free on a first-come, first-serve basis from the park’s friends group. Bike paths loop the park and link together sites and ecosystems, making it easy to cover a lot of ground efficiently.
Cape Henlopen offers a variety of water sports and beach activities. In addition to fishing and boating, visitors enjoy paddleboarding, kayaking, and sailing. A swimming beach is guarded in the summer and provides fun for beachgoers of all ages. This hidden gem of the mid-Atlantic is a destination for sun-seeking travelers to soak up history and nature.
For more information on Cape Henlopen State Park, visit www.destateparks.com. To learn more about the history of Fort Miles, visit www.history.delaware.gov.
