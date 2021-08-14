TEWKSBURY — The TMHS Titans Robotics team competed in BattleCry, a regional robotics competition hosted by Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Aug. 1, 2021. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) teams from around the northeast traveled to Worcester to participate in the competition.
The event was based on the 2020 FIRST “Infinite Recharge” game which was cancelled due to the pandemic. The TMHS team had been ready to go just as the state shut down in late March of 2020.
The competition, modified slightly with a relaxed inspection before the event, was limited to just mentors and team members. Families and friends could watch via the Twitch network online, but health and safety protocols were strictly enforced due to COVID-19.
Tewksbury team members Eric Impink, Nick Pace, David Penney, and advisors Josh Nichols and Scott Morris were in attendance and glad to have finally had the chance to compete over 17 months later.
Teams competed in a pre-defined course with 1-2 drivers, a drive coach for the robot, and another team member who loaded balls into the arena as the robots completed a series of skills. Teams ranged in size, skill and age at the tournament and competed typically six at a time.
“Bots” as they are called, were required to shoot balls into an upper goal, a lower goal, spin a color wheel and be able to raise themselves via a tilted bar roughly four feet in the air.
Teams were aware of the skills required on the course and programed their bots to accomplish each task. Strategy is also part of the competition, planning for higher point skills or repeating consistent lower point skills to earn points.
Robotics teams were permitted to bring the tools and parts necessary for repair of the robots, but needed to fit into a roughly 10’ x 10’ work area. Most teams use rolling toolboxes or custom storage containers tailored to their needs.
Pace said that teams helped each other out, and said that the focus is on everyone having success vs. wiping out other teams.
“We had at least four other teams help us work on a piece of Java code for the robot,” said Pace. “They’d share parts, and we’d share equipment with them. Everyone worked together.”
The spirit of the BattleCry is definitely competitive but also fully collaborative, and the groups competed with different combinations of teams, called alliances, throughout the qualifying matches. Some alliances were strong, and some were less so, but each round offered a chance to test the robots, challenge the skills of the students, and demonstrate the benefits and difficulties of working alongside a spectrum of groups.
The TMHS Titans team is looking for opportunities to increase visibility and is actively trying to attend town events to recruit both mentors (coaches) and team members. The students build everything from scratch, gaining technical skills such as machining, 3D printing, laser cutting, wiring and coding, as well as soft skills such as project management, public relations and finance.
The team is meeting on Wednesday nights at the high school during the summer at 5:30 p.m. in the robotics room.
“You could come once a week or every day,” said Pace. “Sometime the smallest contributions can go a long way.”
Contact the team via email at frcteam1474@gmail.com if you know of an opportunity or wish to get involved.
