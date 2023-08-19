TEWKSBURY — Last week, the Tewksbury Community Development Department hosted a workshop at town hall for local realtors to learn more about how the town’s bylaws and processes affect their work. Refreshments were provided by Leader Bank.
Town Planner Alexandra Lowder reviewed the town’s zoning bylaw and map, which covers four main districts — residential (including farm, R40, multifamily, and village residential districts), business (including town center, mixed-use business, South Village business, westside neighborhood business, general business, and limited business districts), industrial (including office research, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution, and industrial motor vehicle repair facilities), and other.
The bylaw update was approved by Town Meeting in May 2022. Lowder encouraged realtors to take note of setbacks and lot size to avoid contiguity issues if clients are interested in making changes to the property.
Real estate agents and residents can access the town’s geographic information system, or GIS, on the town website under the “How Do I…” menu. Zoning tables are available for review in Appendix A in the zoning bylaw. Lowder expressed that the town wants to work positively with agents and their clients.
“We’re always trying to get to a yes,” she said.
Lowder added that the town doesn’t currently have an accessory dwelling unit bylaw — ADUs are currently only permissible as family suites — but the town is working to create a less restrictive bylaw amendment.
She also highlighted a recent bylaw amendment allowing for the conversion of certain commercial units to permanently affordable residential units, a move designed to reduce vacant units.
Lowder also overviewed the process for special permit and site plan review applications, following through public hearings and decisions with town boards, the 20-day appeal period, and departmental routing until building permits are issued. Lowder said it usually takes one to five meetings with boards and committees in order to get to a decision.
“The more complicated you get, it may take a few extra times,” she said.
All permitting is now conducted online via the OpenGov portal, which is used for conservation, building, health, and DPW applications. Site plan applications require simple majority approval, but special permit applications require a supermajority of board members.
Conservation agent Joe Fontaine discussed the town’s wetlands protection bylaw and the state’s Wetlands Protection Act. He gave an overview of the conservation permitting process and the state’s certificate of compliance.
Fontaine directed agents to the Middlesex Registry of Deeds to access site information, and to the GIS MassMapper tool to use overlays to view floodplain boundaries and stream buffers. Fontaine noted that properties in these areas may have different insurance requirements.
Town sanitarian Michele Grant provided information about health department issues, including septic tanks and grease traps in commercial settings. Grant educated agents on the inspection process and reviewed local health requirements.
Realtors were excited to learn about local regulations to improve their working relationship with the town and clients; several noted that they had never had a town do proactive outreach to real estate agents in their careers.
To access the town bylaws and GIS software, visit www.tewksbury-ma.gov.
