TEWKSBURY — Once Governor Charlie Baker issued the order on March 15 to close all Massachusetts schools until at least April 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents have been left to pick up where teachers left off with respect to continuing classroom learning — no easy task.
In an attempt to hold off the “summer slide” — a tendency to “slide” back and lose academic gains before the next school year — the Tewksbury Public Schools have provided an extensive list of resources which parents and caregivers can use to mitigate the effects of being out of the classroom. Parents, caregivers and students can access the District Enrichment and Support newsletter on the school department website (www.tewksbury.k12.ma.us) for grade level appropriate resources for students.
There are many online and offline options for students to utilize. Suggestions from the school department include video chatting with or telephone calling older relatives to ask what life was like in the past century, writing a letter to an elected official with questions or ideas about issues of concern, or maintaining a weather tracking journal. Adults can guide students to create their own projects based on personal interests or pursue questions about the world that need investigating.
A large number of museums, national parks, and zoos offer “virtual tours” — a simulation created by stitching pictures together so the viewer may enjoy a 360-degree view of a gallery or landscape. One could tour Yosemite National Park (virtualyosemite.org) or the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History (naturalhistory.si.edu) from the couch. Students may be motivated to plan out a trip for future vacations.
Students can also take short lessons for free to keep their skills sharp and get ahead for next year on Khan Academy; there are courses for all grade levels in a variety of subjects, as well as SAT and AP prep classes. Students are encouraged to read news articles, watch documentaries, and listen to radio and podcasts to keep up with current events and learn new things.
Check out Science Friday, This American Life, and But Why on public radio. A number of TV shows also offer educational value while being engaging for children. Young children (and parents alike) will enjoy the gentle pace of classic episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (available on Amazon Prime or pbskids.org/video/mister-rogers), and older students can brush up on their American Revolution history with fun and engaging episodes of Liberty’s Kids (available free on YouTube).
The Tewksbury Public Library offers an extensive online library of books, movies, magazines and music on their website (tewksburypl.org), and is extending temporary e-cards to residents who do not have a library card. Children can learn a new language on Muzzy with their library card, and adults can use Mango Languages.
PBS and WGBH are helping by bringing students a wide array of curriculum-aligned learning opportunities (mass.pbslearningmedia.org). In order to serve students who do not have access to computers or the Internet, WGBH is broadcasting programming — including science, history, and current event content from PBS shows — for middle and high school students on the WORLD channel (Comcast 956 and Verizon 473) from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Preschool and elementary school students can find programming during the day on WGBH2 and WGBX 44, as well as the WGBH Kids channel.
While all of these resources are considered recommendations, having a structure in place for daily activities appears to be a widely suggested plan of action for the multiple days of togetherness that families are having. Whether getting outside to take a walk, playing a game at the table or having a video chat with a family member, using this time to explore some additional educational options, virtually travel, and learn new skills is something that gives some certainty for students in these uncertain times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.