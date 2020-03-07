March is known to be the month that we celebrate all that is green. A time to notice that special green leaf plant that almost seems to have magical properties.
I speak not of the luck of the shamrock, but of the nutritional value and versatility of the celery stalk, because the month of March is also National Celery Month.
Celery is often thought of as more of a garnish than a food, but celery has reached Superfood status with an impressive nutrition and flavor profile.
The celery plant is a member of the Apiaceae plant family, and can be traced back to Mediterranean and North African areas, and is often mentioned in Mediterranean folklore and history.
Celery even holds a little royal provenance in its history, as a rudimentary variety of celery is believed to have been found in King Tut’s Tomb.
Celery is now cultivated globally and is an important part of cuisine menus found around the world.
According to the USDA, celery is made up of mostly water, fiber and some carbohydrates, but is also rich in many valuable vitamins and nutrients.
Celery’s nutritional profile includes calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, potassium, as well as vitamins A, K, C, E, and B.
Celery also contains over a dozen forms of antioxidants. Antioxidants aid in the repair of damage caused by inflammation. This can help in the treatment of a large range of inflammatory diseases such as Arthritis, Allergic Asthma, IBS, UTI and joint pain.
According to the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, the fiber found in celery can aid in reducing LDL (bad cholesterol), and lower stress hormones. This, along with celery’s potassium properties, can aid in regulating high blood pressure levels, making it a smart choice for a heart healthy diet.
Perhaps Irish eyes are smiling because celery is rich in so many essential vitamins, including vitamin C, which not only can boost your immune system, but also promotes healthy eyesight.
Super crunchy and hydrating, celery is naturally low in calories. One large stalk of celery contains only seven calories and two ounces of water.
Research shows that chewing can reduce hunger, thus chomping on crunchy celery a great snack choice for those trying to manage their weight.
Celery is also low on the Glycemic Index because it has a slow, steady effect on your blood sugar, making it a good choice for a diabetic diet as well.
Celery can add color, texture and flavor to everything from stir fry to pot pie, making it an easy to add to your daily diet.
Try adding celery to your favorite soup or stew recipes, or try making Celery Soup. It is simple to make, and satisfying to eat.
Celery is a great addition to your favorite sandwich salads such as chicken, tuna, egg, or seafood for extra crunch and flavor.
Instead of chips, try celery sticks in your favorite dips. Celery pairs well with hummus, salsa, onion dip, ranch dressing, queso, cheese dips, or even peanut butter, making for a more healthy snack time.
With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, try adding celery to your traditional boiled dinner for a little extra zest of flavor and nutrition.
Celery is readily available at your local market. Choose stalks that are firm and bright green with fresh, crisp leaves, and store it in a zip lock bag or air tight container in the refrigerator for up to seven days.
If you like to stockpile often used items in the freezer, be warned, raw celery does not freeze well, as it will lose its crisp texture.
However, if you plan to cook with your celery, freezing will not be a problem when done correctly.
To freeze celery correctly, wash celery well and blanch the celery before freezing.
To blanch celery, place cut celery into boiling water for 3 minutes. Then immediately plunge celery into ice water.
Towel dry and place it into freezer bags.
Frozen celery will keep for months, allowing you easy access to add nutritious celery to your favorite recipes.
This March, march down to the produce department and stock up on stalks of celery in honor of National Celery Month. The luck of the Irish may be in the air this month, but the health benefits of adding celery to your diet may be all the luck you will need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.