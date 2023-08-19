TEWKSBURY — For over 20 years, cruise night has been happening on Friday nights in the summer — a gathering of classic car owners and hobbyists at the Papa Gino’s parking lot at 553 Main St.
Started as the Merrimack Valley Car Club by John Allard, the group has transitioned to more of an informally assembled group of vintage and modern car enthusiasts. Allard passed away in 2022, but the social, family-friendly gathering continues.
Car owners from around Massachusetts converge on the parking lot, weather permitting, setting up their chairs to enjoy the summer evenings and share their restoration stories with each other and visitors. The Tewksbury car show runs every Friday from 5 p.m. until dusk and is free and open to the public.
Residents are encouraged to come down and walk around and ask questions. Ursula Bolz organizes the event in Tewksbury.
“It’s a great group of people with many interesting stories,” she said.
The group ranges in age from teenagers to octogenarians. Michael Parent brought his grandfather’s 1965 Ford Mustang. Parent and his grandfather, Peter Santamaria, worked on restoring the car, which had been a graduation gift for Santamaria in 1971.
“The car sat for many years, but in 2019 we started working on it. We stripped every panel and fixed everything that was rusted,” said Parent, for whom working on the car is a hobby.
The car is painted the original Poppy Red color and Parent said he and his grandfather worked as hard as possible to get everything back to its original condition.
Wayne and Carolyn Taranto from Burlington brought their 1976 Monte Carlo.
“We enjoy meeting people at these events, and many of them are organized to raise money for causes,” said Taranto.
For example, the couple was headed to central Mass the next day to display their car at a fundraiser for a man fighting an illness.
Tewksbury’s Gene Gerry, best known as the genius behind the Schlott Tire sign quotes, is a regular at the Friday night shows. Gerry and his son Mike, also of Tewksbury, are car enthusiasts. Gene, who races his 605-horsepower 1972 Chevy Nova at the New England Dragway, enjoys taking photos of the cars each week.
“There are cars from 1927 to the 1980s here,” said Gerry, describing the event as a “potpourri of hot rods.”
The shows and other car events are listed in a free publication called “Whip’s Wheels,” available at Auto Zone in Tewksbury. Bolz said that people can grab a copy and find a car show every night of the week.
Bolz added that many of the hobbyists who bring their cars have different things they are interested in. Some focus on engines, while others are proficient in paint; other are experts on interiors or radios, for example.
Tewksbury resident James Furtardo is a serious collector of classic cars and motorcycles from the 1980s, renting garage space in New Hampshire to house his collection. Furtardo likes to update cars and has an affinity for domestic model Ford and Lincoln Mercury cars, though he does have a 1969 Dodge Charger painted like the General Lee from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show.
Furtardo has been interested in cars all his life and enjoys showing off his vehicles and sharing his restoration and collecting knowledge. His advice?
“Save your money — cars are an expensive hobby, but I love ’em.”
The car shows run until the fall. The group wishes to thank Papa Gino’s for their support, which includes a free pizza raffle each Friday night for attendees.
