TEWKSBURY — At the June 30, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury Zoning Board of Appeals, Daniel Bailey, a land use attorney with Pierce Atwood, and project engineer Jake Modestow of Stonefield Engineering, appeared on behalf of Alrig USA Acquisitions.
Alrig applied for a special permit for a drive through car wash at 1879 Main St., site of the former Funland Mini Golf park, which also had arcades and batting cages. The property has been vacant since the park closed in 2007 and become overgrown. The site has also been the scene of multiple incidents requiring law enforcement intervention.
The property is currently owned by S&C Realty Investment Co., LLC of Stoneham. The proponent is seeking to develop an Icon Express Car Wash on the site. The property is zoned commercial.
The parcel is located at the intersection of Livingston Street and Main Street, across from the Tewksbury Country Club; it abuts the plaza with Dominos Pizza on one side and the Tobacconist and Open Space Craft store on the other side.
According to the application, the project consists of a single 5,038 square foot building that will house the car wash and all related functions, including storage, rest rooms, and a small office. In addition, there will be vacuum booms located adjacent to the car wash.
There are three queues in which vehicles will line up to pay — at an automated pay station — and after payment form a single line for entry into the car wash. As described in the documents, a customer will pay for the car wash, vacuum services, and any other services at the pay station, be transported by conveyor belt through the car wash, and then vacuum the car at the outside vacuum booms.
Schematics of the site plan were included with the application. Six parking spaces are shown for employees, according to the application.
According to Modestow, the project team is working to gain access to Airport Road, currently a private way. The project team conducted a traffic study with and without access, but is currently in the process of working through gaining access to “reduce conflicts” relative to traffic issues and utilizing the signalized intersection.
During the meeting, John Keramaris, son of the owner of 1899 Main St., an abutter, spoke to raise concerns about the project, including an issue with the site plan showing cross access onto his property, the location of Dominos, a smoothie shop, and a convenience and tobacco store.
Keramaris also took issue with the timing of the posting of information on the town website regarding the project plans, and also the plot plan.
Vice chair Robert Dugan, acknowledging the concerns raised, explained that the ZBA is only able to vote on the use of the property, a car wash, within the context of the zoning bylaw. Under the zoning bylaw, a car wash is an allowed use of the property.
The topics raised at the podium, according to Dugan and chairperson Nancy Rego, must be raised at the Planning Board, which will consider issues around site development. The board voted to approve the special permit to construct a drive through car wash.
The proponent is due to appear before the Planning Board on July 18, 2022, a public meeting which is open to all.
