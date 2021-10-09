Tewksbury's Democratic Town Committee, along with Indivisible Billerica/Tewksbury/Wilmington, held "Show Your Pride, Tewksbury" on the town common on Sunday. Due to weather delays, the event had been postponed since June. A roster of state and local officials, including State Senator Barry Finegold, Representative Tram Nguyen, Representative Dave Robertson, Selectman Jayne Wellman, and Governor's Councilwoman Eileen Duff were on hand to share comments. Tewksbury performer Harlow Havoc and LGBTQIA+ equality advocate Mason Dunn shared comments and engaged the crowd. The event highlighted the need for equality and inclusion for all. "We are many communities but one town,” said Wellman. Tewksbury recently launched a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee to examine opportunities and create space for all voices in the community. (Paige Impink photo)