In honor of the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the “wearin’ o’ the green” has become a steadfast tradition among Americans of Irish descent. This tradition is directly connected to the long standing Irish symbol, the shamrock.
The Celtic druids believed the number 3 to be the perfect number, holding mysterious, mystical powers. This belief is clearly expressed in the artistic symbolism of the time. Relics have been found featuring three headed faces, three legged symbols and the well known triskeles (three connected spirals).
In addition, the Celtic society was formed within the context of the importance of the number three, with the sacred three, the three classes, the three colors, and the three principal gods.
It is certainly no surprise that the three leaf shamrock was also held in high regard by the Celtic people.
Legend has it that when St. Patrick set out to convert the Celtic people of Ireland to Christianity, that he was well aware of the importance of the number three, and used this knowledge to further his teachings. He used the simple three leafed symbol of the shamrock to illustrate the Holy Trinity: The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit.
There is no real documentation of these “shamrock” teachings until the 18th century when visitors to Ireland noted that locals wore bunches of shamrock on their hats in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, directly relating the shamrock to the teachings done by St. Patrick.
Regardless of the amount of proof that exists that directly relates the shamrock to St. Patrick, it is well documented throughout Ireland's history that the shamrock was an important symbol.
The likeness of a shamrock has been found on ancient tombs and coins, and written references dating back to the 1600s.
The shamrock is also documented as an edible commodity for both animals and humans, used to feed livestock as well as to add flavoring to different recipes.
By the 1700s, the symbol of the shamrock became the emblem of the Irish Volunteers, a militia with republican sympathies. Because of the use of a shamrock by this radical group, the shamrock symbol was soon associated with rebellion, which led Queen Victoria’s government to forbid the wearing of a shamrock symbol for all Irish regiments of the British Army well into the 19th century.
Hence, “the wearin’ o’ the green” became a popular phrase, recognizing the pride of Irish heritage.
There does seem to be some debate over which plantlife is the actual Irish Shamrock.
Most believe the original Irish Shamrock, known in Ireland as Seamrog, to be the common ground cover white clover (a.k.a. Trifolium Repens). This vigorous, stem rooted perennial has a trifoliate leaf and is native to Ireland. Occasionally, you can find a mutated four leaflet, which appears as a four leaf clover. Because of the rarity of this formation, it is considered “lucky” and is said to bring good luck to those who find one.
The other possible true shamrock plant is Oxalis Acetosella. This plant is also native to Europe, particularly Ireland during St. Patricks time, and is a well known seasoning for food.
Oxalis does not grow as abundantly as the crawling, rooted white clover, as it is found mostly on the edge of wooded areas, and is a shade loving bulb plant.
Both varieties are readily available this time of year at local nurseries and supermarkets as “easy to care for” indoor plants.
Be on the look out when purchasing an “authentic” Irish Shamrock plant, as many retailers also sell a similar variety of “shamrock” known as Oxalis Trangularis. This plant looks very much like the Oxalis Acetosella shamrock variety, but could not be an authentic Irish Shamrock as it is a native plant to Brazil.
Regardless of which shamrock plant you choose, the Irish Shamrock will add a festive touch of St. Patrick’s Day green to your home or office, and with a little luck, you may find that “lucky” four leaf version. After this difficult past year, we could use all of the “Luck of the Irish” we can get!
