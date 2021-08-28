Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — This week, Bittersweet Herb Farm will be among the vendors present at this week’s Tewksbury Com­munity Market, located at the Tewksbury Public Library.

Located in the Berk­shires along the Deer­field River, Bittersweet Herb Farm was founded, and is currently own­ed, by Dave Wallace. The farm has won 13 awards for their products, ranging from finishing sauces, to dried seasonings, to infused oils.

Many of the farm’s products are available for online purchase, through their website. Products are offered both individually, as well as in boxed collections and monthly series. Business owners have the option to inquire about wholesale pricing.

In addition to selling their products, Bitter­sweet Herb Farm’s website also includes a “Food for Thought” blog, in which recipes featuring the farm’s products are shared. The recipes feature a multitude of different ingredients and flavors, as well as offer options for different di­ets.

Bittersweet Herb Farm will be in attendance at the Tewksbury Commu­ni­ty Market for the re­mainder of the season. Additionally, they will attend several other events across the New England/New York area, with a complete schedule available to view on their website.

To learn more about or shop products from Bit­tersweet Herb Farm, vi­sit their website: https://bittersweetherbfarm.com/. They also have an active social media pre­sence on Facebook and In­stagram (@bittersweetherbfarm). To contact the business directly, reach out via email at info@bittersweetherbfarm.com.

The Tewksbury Commu­nity Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to weather cancellations, the market’s season has been ex­tended two weeks until the end of September.

With any questions re­garding the Community Market, contact Commu­nity Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.

For general Market up­dates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Face­book page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.