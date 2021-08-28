TEWKSBURY — This week, Bittersweet Herb Farm will be among the vendors present at this week’s Tewksbury Community Market, located at the Tewksbury Public Library.
Located in the Berkshires along the Deerfield River, Bittersweet Herb Farm was founded, and is currently owned, by Dave Wallace. The farm has won 13 awards for their products, ranging from finishing sauces, to dried seasonings, to infused oils.
Many of the farm’s products are available for online purchase, through their website. Products are offered both individually, as well as in boxed collections and monthly series. Business owners have the option to inquire about wholesale pricing.
In addition to selling their products, Bittersweet Herb Farm’s website also includes a “Food for Thought” blog, in which recipes featuring the farm’s products are shared. The recipes feature a multitude of different ingredients and flavors, as well as offer options for different diets.
Bittersweet Herb Farm will be in attendance at the Tewksbury Community Market for the remainder of the season. Additionally, they will attend several other events across the New England/New York area, with a complete schedule available to view on their website.
To learn more about or shop products from Bittersweet Herb Farm, visit their website: https://bittersweetherbfarm.com/. They also have an active social media presence on Facebook and Instagram (@bittersweetherbfarm). To contact the business directly, reach out via email at info@bittersweetherbfarm.com.
The Tewksbury Community Market will operate every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. between June 17 and Sept. 30. Due to weather cancellations, the market’s season has been extended two weeks until the end of September.
With any questions regarding the Community Market, contact Community Outreach Librarian Robert Hayes by phone at 978-640-4490 x205 or through email at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
For general Market updates, visit the Tewksbury Community Market Facebook page, or their website www.tewksburymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.