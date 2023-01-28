TEWKSBURY — As many Tewksbury residents are struggling with the high cost of child care, administrators are working to reimagine the Tewksbury Public Schools preschool program to give students an affordable, early educational experience that supports all learners.
Currently, special education services for preschool students are only offered at the Dewing School regardless of address, and full-day preschool is only offered at the Heath Brook School. The Dewing currently has 115 preschool students, including 33 special education students from the Heath Brook and 43 from the Dewing.
The Heath Brook currently has 45 preschool students, including 10 from the Dewing area. The Dewing’s integrated preschool program has four classrooms, while the separate Developmental Learning Center has five classroom teachers.
For the 2023-2024 school year, students will be attending preschool based on their address, and will be provided equal access to services at both schools, including extended day programs and special education services. The goal is to reduce transitions between schools for students entering kindergarten. The proposed model will include three
DLC classrooms at each school and two integrated preschool classrooms at the Heath Brook and three at the Dewing.
No programmatic changes are proposed for the TMHS preschool program, which is supported through the high school’s child development classes. However, the one-time enrollment fee will increase from $50 to $100.
Dewing School principal Alexis Bosworth is no stranger to the preschool program. She came to the district in 2011 to work as a case manager, eventually moving to a special education assistant directorship at the district’s central office. Bosworth came back to the Dewing in 2018 to serve as assistant principal and preschool coordinator, and was promoted to principal at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Bosworth explained that the new model is designed for “balanced programs across our schools to provide students with equal access to programming at their own school” based on home address. She noted that some students must make a long ride across town to reach their program, and both schools will now be offering similar services, translating an already successful program across the district.
“It’s important now that our students are transitioning a year earlier as a result of the new [Center Elementary] school,” she said. “We need to give them a home for as long as we possibly can. They get to be with their peers and their community members.”
Bosworth said that planning for the transition has been ongoing for several years, as the Dewing lacked space to run adequate programming. With former Dewing principal Terry Gerrish moving to the Heath Brook and Bosworth moving up into the Dewing principal role, the two are able to take their knowledge of the preschool program and continue a solid collaborative relationship in their new positions, also working with district director of special education Rick Pelletier.
With a number of new preschool and daycare options coming to town, Bosworth noted the program characteristics she felt gave families a unique enrollment opportunity:
“Our teachers are all licensed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and they have access to ongoing professional development,” she said. “This is their career, this is their love. Our goal is to prepare students for kindergarten, and our preschool team has communication and access to our kindergarten teachers.”
Curriculum in the first year of preschool helps students prepare to enter school, learn routines, and work on social skills, and the second year gives students a more academically focused experience to reach kindergarten expectations.
“Our staff show a true love for the students and they want to meet them wherever they are,” Bosworth added. “They are well versed in individual differentiation for students.”
Bosworth also highlighted the program’s cost effectiveness, noting that a family with a student in the integrated preschool program with an 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. extension would pay $845 per month, or $211 per week — a competitive rate for the amount of instruction time, she said, amid the increasing cost of childcare.
“It comes down to parent preferences and what parents think is right for their children,” Bosworth said. “We have something we can offer that we’re proud of. We’ve seen tremendous amounts of growth in our students over each year.”
In integrated classrooms, accommodating up to 15 children, half of the students pay tuition and do not require special education services; the rest of the students receive special education services. Bosworth explained that the integrated environment is an important component in ensuring special education students receive a “free and appropriate public education” under federal law, and is consistent with how classes are structured moving up in grade levels.
Students have a range of disabilities, but eligibility is based on need, which in the integrated classroom tends to be more moderate, including communication and speech impairments or motor challenges. Students are supported by one teacher and one educational support staff member.
The Developmental Learning Center is “substantially separate” and includes only students who receive special education services. The DLC has a higher staff-to-student ratio and employs different teaching methodology. Bosworth explained that many DLC students aren’t quite ready for an integrated environment or have a higher level of need; the majority of students have moderate to severe autism diagnoses or cognitive impairments. All are Tewksbury residents with individualized education programs.
Bosworth said that the number of classrooms has been increasing over the past several years in response to the number of students with an intensity of service needs. She noted that some students aren’t prepared to be in a larger classroom environment, and a smaller group of students allows for more intensive services to be provided.
Bosworth said that the program has seen success, and students who enroll require less intensive services as they transition to higher grades.
“We’re putting supports in place at an earlier level.” Bosworth said. “The town has been extremely supportive of the preschool program and our need for growth — there’s a good understanding and commitment to providing services that kids need at this level.”
To learn more about TPS preschool programs, visit tewksbury.k12.ma.us.
