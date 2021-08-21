What better way to spend a warm, summer evening than a leisurely stroll amongst the glow of the ancient art of Chinese lanterns. Mix in the excitement and natural beauty of a few of Franklin Park’s wild animals, and you have the recipe for an evening of family fun.
A visit to Franklin Park Zoo, located at 1 Franklin Park Road in Boston, can offer just such an adventure at their Zoo New England’s Boston Lights event.
This magical lantern experience features over 60 different displays of hand crafted, lighted lanterns that span over the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo.
This larger than life lantern display was created with the help of many skilled artisans from Tianya Arts and Culture Inc. In conjunction with Zoo New England, teams of professionals worked together to design these large scale displays.
Each Lantern requires a model plan and design that is then brought to life by expert lantern artisans by first constructing a steel frame to hold the lanterns' structure. Then thousands of LED lights are added before the lantern is completed with hand sewn and glued fabrics. Finishing touches are then added to each lantern by hand painting intricate details to complete the lantern’s theme.
Color choice plays an important part in Chinese culture, and many of the lanterns on display conform to this tradition. Colors are carefully chosen according to their given meanings, such as red for good fortune and happiness, yellow for power and prosperity and green for for harmony.
Every year Boston Lights chooses a platform on which to base the theme of the lanterns, then the chosen color pallets are then used to best interpret the theme.
This year's Boston Lights theme is meant to highlight the importance of conserving the biodiversity of our planet by featuring the variety of species, great and small, that play a part in a healthy ecosystem. While visiting Boston Lights, guests can also learn about ways to participate in wildlife and habitat preservation.
This year’s display features traditional Asian inspired lanterns as well as animal and ocean life scenes, a variety of plant life displays and an impressive 87 foot long Tyrannosaurus Rex and a 164 foot foot long Phoenix.
Some animal exhibits from the zoo will be open until a half-hour hour before sunset, and although the Children’s Zoo will be closed during Boston Lights hours, you can still get a glimpse of the Pandas from the entrance.
This event takes place rain or shine, and you can expect the 1.4 mile walk through the lantern displays to take about 60 to 90 minutes to enjoy. Parking is free.
Guests are asked to conform with COVID-19 restrictions by requiring face masks for everyone over the age of five indoors, and for unvaccinated persons to also wear a face mask outdoors.
To allow for social distancing, Boston Lights organizers ask that you adhere to the arrival time listed on your ticket.
For guests 21 and older, you are invited to experience the Samuel Adams and Truly pop-up areas offering a variety of adult beverages.
Adult refreshments can be enjoyed while you explore the Boston Lights displays, or you are welcome to relax and play a game of cornhole at the Sam Adam’s Happier Camper beer garden.
Proper IDs are required to purchase at the pop-up areas, however children are welcome to accompany their parents or guardians while in the beer garden.
Boson Lights can be viewed nightly from 6 to 10:30 p.m., now through Oct. 11, 2021, with the exception of the night of Aug. 28, when they will be closed for the evening.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance. The cost is $21.95 for non-members, and $19.95 for members. Discounted family packages are available, and children under the age of two are free.
Just like the flame that lights a lantern, the cool fall air will soon extinguish the bright lights of this event.
Enjoy the last flickering moments of summer underneath the light and beauty of Zoo New England’s Boston Lights. This mixture of traditional Chinese artistry and wildlife is the perfect way to spend a late summer evening for the whole family.
To purchase tickets to Boston Lights visit www.zoonewengland.org/engage/boston-lights.
