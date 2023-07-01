Looking for a new place to go for a walk? Try Ipswich River Park in North Reading. Developed in the early 1990s, the park covers 49 acres along the Ipswich River. An open space project for the community, the park offers walking trails, picnic areas, restored wetlands, and athletic fields of all kinds. This park should not be confused with Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, however, itself a lovely destination.
Originally a loam farm, the property was slated for development when the town acquired the land. The property sits at the intersection of Chestnut, Central, and Haverhill Streets in North Reading, not far from Route 93. The park is used by the community for various events, and facilities may be rented for private or group use through the North Reading Recreation Department. On the day we visited, Ultimate frisbee teams were practicing at the field.
Two miles of paved walking trails provide a nice path around all of the features of the park, including the ballfields, soccer fields, a large, accessible playground, basketball courts, and a skatepark. A gazebo is used for functions and shade, and local groups, such as Girl Scouts, hold meetings there.
Restrooms are available inside the park, and a handicap accessible portable toilet is also on premises. Dogs on leash are permitted. The park is carry in/carry out, so plan accordingly.
The Ipswich River runs alongside the park. The river extends 45 miles from Burlington, through Wilmington, Reading, North Reading, Middleton, Peabody, Topsfield, Hamilton and Ipswich where it pours into the Great Marsh. The river is primarily quiet and has only slight burbles in the spring.
However, with the large amount of rain recently, river conditions should be checked as high water can make passing under bridges impossible.
Ipswich River Park is the third landing of the Ipswich River Trail, established by the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Kayaks and canoes can launch from the park and the landings and river sections are maintained by the Ipswich River Watershed Association wardens.
According to the informational kiosk, kayaks and canoes can travel a mile in each direction to other landing spots. The park and its river sections are great for bird watching as well, with over 100 species of birds reported over the seasons.
The Town of North Reading runs many concerts and BBQs at the park as well as their recreational programs. If you are looking for some place new to explore, give Ipswich River Park a try. Ipswich River Park, 15 Central St., North Reading.
