TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Garden Club presented a program for students at the Center Elementary School on Friday, April 28 as part of its annual Arbor Day celebration. Each year, students participate in an assembly to learn about the history of Arbor Day and the importance of trees. Students create posters for a Garden Club contest as part of the activities and this year’s prompt was "If you were a tree, what tree would you be?"
13 posters were selected for first place ribbons and the winning students received environmentally-themed books with their names on the bookplates. The books will be donated to the school library by the students. Second and third place ribbons were also awarded to students.
To honor the mission of the Arbor Day Foundation, Garden Club members gave each third grader a sapling to plant. This year's tree was a native white spruce. The saplings were subsidized by a grant by the Tewksbury Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Tewksbury also received recognition this year as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation. To be eligible to apply for Tree City USA designation, a town must be able to meet four criteria: maintaining a tree board or department; having a community tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and celebrate Arbor Day. The event at the Center Elementary School represented the completion of the requirements.
The pursuit of Tree City USA status for Tewksbury was started by citizen Al Mancini. Mancini was concerned about the number of trees being cut down in town. With support from resident Lorna Garey, Mancini recruited Susan Young to assist with applying for Tree City designation.
The Tewksbury Garden Club and the Open Space and Recreation Committee endorsed the endeavor and presented their approvals to the Select Board. Town Manager Richard Montuori gave his support and the Select Board voted to accept the request to sign a proclamation that the town would honor Arbor Day with a tree planting.
Additional support came from town officials including Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan, the Tewksbury School Committee, DPW Director Kevin Hardiman, and Select Board members including Jayne Wellman.
The inaugural event for the Tree City USA celebration took place as part of the Arbor Day festivities, under the guidance of principal Jay Harding and assistant principal Rob Rogers. Students ceremonially planted three native trees chosen for their ability to support various types of native insects, birds, and mammals.
Wellman read the Tree City USA Arbor Day proclamation. Mancini spoke about the importance of trees, and Young described the trees, which had been chosen by the second, third and fourth grade classes.
To learn more about the Tewksbury Garden Club, contact them at www.tewksburygardenclub.com.
