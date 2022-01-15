TEWKSBURY — Nomination papers are available for the 2022 municipal elections, and it is time to consider getting involved in the community. Seats are open for Select Board, Planning Board, Board of Library Trustees, School Committee, town moderator, Board of Health, and Shawsheen Tech representative. Residents are able to participate in the decision making process which affects the town businesses and residents, both in the present and, often, long into the future.
The time commitment for offices varies. Some boards meet once per month and some meet twice per month. There are options to participate on subcommittees, join other committees, and attend ad hoc meetings. In all cases, town staff is available to support the members; no one is alone or required to be an expert. Having the ability to listen, learn, ask questions, and make decisions is key.
In order to throw one’s proverbial hat into the ring, nomination papers must be picked up at the town clerk’s office at town hall, 1009 Main Street. The signatures of 50 registered Tewksbury voters must be collected, and then the papers are returned to the clerk’s office. Usually, it is a good idea to gather a few extra signatures in case some cannot be deciphered or verified.
The town clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The annual town election will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day for candidates to file their nomination papers is Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 before 5 p.m., at the Town Clerk’s Office.
Also, Town Clerk Denise Graffeo will be hosting an informational program via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. titled “How To Run for Elected Office in Tewksbury.” Residents can register through the Tewksbury Public Library Events calendar at tewksburypl.org.
Here is some background for each opening:
Select Board (two seats): The Select Board works with the town manager on topics facing the community, including the budget, certain permits, and policies. The board meets twice per month on Tuesday evenings, or as needed. Summer meetings vary. Some members participate in other committee meetings. Select Board is a three-year term.
School Committee (two seats): The School Committee works with the superintendent and school department on topics facing the schools, including the budget and policies, and has the power to hire, fire, and evaluate the superintendent. The committee meets once per month on Wednesday evenings, or as needed. Some members participate in other committee meetings. School Committee is a three-year term.
Planning Board (one seat): The Planning Board works with the town planner and community development director to make decisions on development proposals in the community and to issue permits. The board meets twice per month on Monday evenings. Summer meetings vary. Some members participate in other committee meetings. Planning Board is a three-year term.
Board of Health (two seats): The Board of Health works with the health director to set policies and make regulations to protect the public and environmental health. The board meets once per month on Thursday evenings. Some members participate in other committee meetings. Board of Health is a three-year term.
Shawsheen Regional Technical High School Committee (one seat): The Shawsheen School Committee works with the Shawsheen Tech superintendent as Tewksbury’s representative to the regional school. The committee meets once per month on Tuesdays. Some members participate in other committee meetings. Shawsheen Regional Technical High School Committee is a three-year term.
Board of Library Trustees (two seats): The Board of Library Trustees works with the library director to set policies and administer the Fairgrieve Fund. The board meets once per month on Tuesday evenings. Summer meetings vary. Some members participate in other committee meetings. Board of Library Trustees is a three-year term.
Moderator – one year unexpired term (one seat): The town moderator conducts annual and special Town Meeting in accordance with town bylaws. The moderator is also a member of the appointing authority for finance committee members.
