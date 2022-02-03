A new development on Main Street next to Foster Place near the town center

A new development on Main Street next to Foster Place near the town center includes eight residential units and a commercial space along the street. The project was approved in 2018 by the Planning Board but construction is just underway recently. Image shows the concept plan submitted to the planning board in September of 2017 for the residential building.

TEWKSBURY — Bull­dozers started clearing land recently next to Fos­ter Place Apart­ments at 940 Main St. As part of a special permit granted by the Planning Board in 2018, the parcel at 960 Main St. is slated to have eight residential units at the rear of the property and 2,600 square foot commercial space at the front, right on Main Street.

Plans for the project show 23 parking spaces. The property sits be­tween the existing Foster Place Apartments and the boar­ding house at 970 Main St.

The property is a 1.9 acre site and was originally permitted in 2008 for a bank. According to the minutes of the Feb. 27, 2017 Planning Board meet­ing, proponents JDS En­terprises for the project stated that no interest in building out a bank had materialized, and as such they would like to propose a combination of residential and commercial space. After discussion about landscaping and location of items such as an onsite Dump­ster, the Site Plan Spe­cial Permit for the property was unanimously approved by the Plan­ning Board at their June 19, 2017 meeting.

The Foster Place apart­­ments were once the Fos­ter School, a historic buil­ding constructed in 1894. Ac­cording to Mas­sa­chu­setts Historical Commis­sion rec­ords, the building was purchased by John D. Sullivan in the late 1990s and converted into 24 apart­ments.

Under normal circumstances, an approved site plan special permit for de­velopment must commence within three years of is­suance of the permit. How-ever, due to COVID-19, Gov­ernor Charlie Ba­ker issued a COVID-19 emergency permit relief order. Through this or­der, existing permits would not expire and permit holders would be entitled to a reasonable extension.

Work began on the pro­perty in December 2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.