TEWKSBURY — Bulldozers started clearing land recently next to Foster Place Apartments at 940 Main St. As part of a special permit granted by the Planning Board in 2018, the parcel at 960 Main St. is slated to have eight residential units at the rear of the property and 2,600 square foot commercial space at the front, right on Main Street.
Plans for the project show 23 parking spaces. The property sits between the existing Foster Place Apartments and the boarding house at 970 Main St.
The property is a 1.9 acre site and was originally permitted in 2008 for a bank. According to the minutes of the Feb. 27, 2017 Planning Board meeting, proponents JDS Enterprises for the project stated that no interest in building out a bank had materialized, and as such they would like to propose a combination of residential and commercial space. After discussion about landscaping and location of items such as an onsite Dumpster, the Site Plan Special Permit for the property was unanimously approved by the Planning Board at their June 19, 2017 meeting.
The Foster Place apartments were once the Foster School, a historic building constructed in 1894. According to Massachusetts Historical Commission records, the building was purchased by John D. Sullivan in the late 1990s and converted into 24 apartments.
Under normal circumstances, an approved site plan special permit for development must commence within three years of issuance of the permit. How-ever, due to COVID-19, Governor Charlie Baker issued a COVID-19 emergency permit relief order. Through this order, existing permits would not expire and permit holders would be entitled to a reasonable extension.
Work began on the property in December 2021.
