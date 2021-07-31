TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on July 27, 2021 at TMHS.
The committee recognized Elaine Walsh, the retired head nurse of Tewksbury Public Schools. Walsh came out of retirement to help the schools implement pool testing protocols for COVID-19.
Superintendent Chris Malone called Walsh “a great asset to the district” and thanked her for her years of service to the community.
The committee heard a proposal for a school-based therapy dog led by school resource officer Eric Hanley. Hanley shared statistics about high rates of anxiety and depression among students, noting that the need for therapy dogs existed before the pandemic, and listed benefits of the presence of therapy dogs in schools, including increased confidence, better academic performance, and improved physical and mental wellbeing.
The district would obtain an Australian labradoodle from a small breeder in New Hampshire; labradoodles are known to be good-natured, intelligent, calm dogs.
Hanley addressed several anticipated questions from parents and families; if students or staff are scared of dogs, no one will be forced to interact with the animal for example. Hanley added that the dog does not bite and is one of the most hypoallergenic breeds.
Liability will fall to the town, and the dog will be cared for by the school resource officer; during school hours, the dog will be “working” and will wear a vest. Hanley and his team will continue to solicit input from stakeholders and seek school committee feedback before moving forward.
In the resident comments section, parent Al Mancini shared concerns about Superintendent Malone’s annual evaluation, specifically in the area of parent communication.
Mancini spoke about “slammed tables and raised voices,” sharing his own experience on the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, and urged the committee to follow evaluation protocols more closely.
In his superintendent and staff report, Malone told the community that the district is anticipating new public health guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in the fall.
Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan congratulated TMHS students for achieving the Seal of Biliteracy. She also announced a new 1:1 device program at the high school; every student will carry a Chromebook back and forth from school to home.
Business Manager Dave Libby reported to the committee that the district used three COVID-19 grants before their expiration in June; there is money left to be spent from other grants, some of which will last until 2024. Libby added that rain has slowed several projects, including the Ryan School re-roofing, but other projects have gone ahead, including TMHS parking lot improvements, sidewalks at the Dewing, and the vestibule upgrades at the Heath Brook.
Additionally, the Dewing School is nearly completely air conditioned.
Tewksbury SEPAC recording secretary Maureen Castiglione invited parents to join Tewksbury SEPAC on Facebook for updates and future meeting dates, or TewksburySEPAC @gmail.com to join the mailing list.
The committee presented Malone’s annual evaluation. Malone is graded by the committee on 20 indicators across four areas of performance. Malone was rated as proficient in instructional leadership for navigating public health guidelines and mandates from the state; exemplary in management and operations, earning praise for fiscal responsibility throughout the new Pleasant Street elementary school project; proficient in family and community engagement for making himself available through “constant communication;” and proficient in professional culture.
While chairman Keith Sullivan said that new board members do not typically comment on the superintendent evaluation, board member Nick Parsons said that is not a committee policy and offered his comments, adding that feedback was absent from the group score.
He encouraged Malone to be more proactive in his communication, restore the confidence of Tewksbury educators, and work with the committee on policy needs. He also shared concerns about the superintendent evaluation process, sharing that Malone did not share his self-evaluation with the committee until June 3, and was not “presented prior to July 21 during open meeting as stated in his contract,” Parsons said.
The committee’s other new member, Bridget Garabedian, abstained from the formal evaluation, but shared that she felt Malone took an interdisciplinary approach to changing public health guidelines. She asked that he continue to work on resolving conflict.
The committee adjusted the base pay of 31 non-union employees.
The committee created a policy subcommittee and appointed members John Stadtman and Nick Parsons.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 21, 2021.The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34. The meetings are open to the public and are held at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.