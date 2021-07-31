Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on July 27, 2021 at TMHS.

The committee recognized Elaine Walsh, the retired head nurse of Tewksbury Public Schools. Walsh came out of retirement to help the schools implement pool testing protocols for COVID-19.

Superintendent Chris Malone called Walsh “a great asset to the district” and thanked her for her years of service to the community.

The committee heard a proposal for a school-based therapy dog led by school resource officer Eric Hanley. Hanley shar­ed statistics about high rates of anxiety and de­pression among students, noting that the need for therapy dogs existed be­fore the pandemic, and listed benefits of the presence of therapy dogs in schools, including increa­s­ed confidence, better academic performance, and improved physical and mental wellbeing.

The district would ob­tain an Australian labra­doodle from a small breeder in New Hamp­shire; labradoodles are known to be good-na­tured, intelligent, calm dogs.

Hanley addressed several anticipated questions from parents and families; if students or staff are scared of dogs, no one will be forced to interact with the animal for example. Hanley ad­ded that the dog does not bite and is one of the most hypoallergenic breeds.

Liability will fall to the town, and the dog will be cared for by the school resource officer; during school hours, the dog will be “working” and will wear a vest. Hanley and his team will continue to solicit input from stakeholders and seek school committee feedback be­fore moving forward.

In the resident comments section, parent Al Mancini shared concerns about Superinten­dent Malone’s annual evaluation, specifically in the area of parent communication.

Mancini spoke about “slammed tables and raised voices,” sharing his own experience on the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, and urged the committee to follow evaluation protocols more closely.

In his superintendent and staff report, Malone told the community that the district is anticipating new public health guidance from the De­partment of Elementary and Secondary Educa­tion in the fall.

Assistant superintendent Brenda Theriault-Re­gan congratulated TMHS students for achieving the Seal of Biliteracy. She also announced a new 1:1 device program at the high school; every student will carry a Chromebook back and forth from school to home.

Business Manager Dave Libby reported to the committee that the district used three COVID-19 grants before their expiration in June; there is money left to be spent from other grants, some of which will last un­til 2024. Libby added that rain has slowed several projects, including the Ry­an School re-roofing, but other projects have gone ahead, including TMHS parking lot improvements, sidewalks at the Dewing, and the vestibule upgrades at the Heath Brook.

Additionally, the Dewing School is nearly completely air conditioned.

Tewksbury SEPAC recor­ding secretary Maureen Castiglione invited parents to join Tewksbury SEPAC on Facebook for updates and future meeting dates, or TewksburySEPAC @gmail.com to join the mailing list.

The committee presented Malone’s annual evaluation. Malone is graded by the committee on 20 indicators across four areas of performance. Malone was rated as proficient in in­structional leadership for navigating public health guidelines and mandates from the state; exemplary in management and operations, earning praise for fiscal responsibility throughout the new Plea­sant Street elementary school project; proficient in family and community en­gagement for making himself available through “constant communication;” and proficient in professional culture.

While chairman Keith Sul­livan said that new board members do not typically comment on the su­perintendent evaluation, board member Nick Par­sons said that is not a committee policy and offered his comments, ad­ding that feedback was absent from the group score.

He encouraged Malone to be more proactive in his communication, restore the confidence of Tewks­bury educators, and work with the committee on policy needs. He also shared concerns about the superintendent evaluation pro­cess, sharing that Malone did not share his self-evaluation with the committee until June 3, and was not “presented prior to July 21 during open meeting as stated in his contract,” Parsons said.

The committee’s other new member, Bridget Ga­ra­bedian, abstained from the formal evaluation, but shared that she felt Ma­lone took an interdisciplinary approach to changing public health guidelines. She asked that he continue to work on re­solving conflict.

The committee adjusted the base pay of 31 non-union employees.

The committee created a policy subcommittee and appointed members John Stadtman and Nick Par­sons.

The next meeting is sche­duled for July 21, 2021.The meeting may be viewed on Com­cast channel 22 and Veri­zon channel 34. The meetings are open to the public and are held at Tewksbury Memorial High School.

