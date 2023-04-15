TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the Town of Tewksbury will hold a rabies inoculation clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tewksbury Senior Center, located at 175 Chandler St.
Under Massachusetts law, it is required that every cat and dog over the age of six months be vaccinated for rabies. This applies to all cats and dogs, even if the pet never normally ventures outside.
Rabies is a viral disease that is most commonly transmitted by a bite from another infected animal, and can easily be transmitted from animals to humans.
Rabies infections almost always result in a fatality for both animals and humans.
Licensed veterinarians from Shawsheen Animal Hospital will be providing the services for this clinic.
Residents planning to bring their cat or dog to the rabies inoculation clinic are advised to bring proof of any prior rabies vaccination. If your pet has proof of receiving a three-year vaccination at any point in the past, they are eligible to receive a three-year vaccination again.
Pets receiving a rabies vaccination for the first time will receive a one-year vaccination, and will be eligible for a three-year vaccination next year.
All dogs attending the clinic must be on a leash, and cats must be in a pet carrier or box, or handheld and restrained by the owner.
The fee for vaccination is $25 per dog or cat.
Bullied Breeds Rescue will also be on hand to provide free Microchips for those who are interested.
For dog owners’ convenience, town clerk staff will be on hand to issue 2023 animal dog licenses.
For any questions or concerns about the rabies vaccination or about the rabies clinic, please call Animal Control at 978-215-9639.
