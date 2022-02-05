TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, the Town of Tewksbury was hit with the first major snow storm of the year.
Snowflakes started to fall as early as 11 p.m. on Friday night, and the storm hit with full vigor by the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to estimates made by the Tewksbury Public Works Department, Tewksbury received snowfalls of 16 plus inches during this recent storm.
The storm was confirmed by the National Weather Service as a blizzard across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, with high winds and heavy snowfall amounts.
The snow conditions were a challenge in the snow removal process, according to Public Works Director, Brian Gilbert.
“Wind was a problem, as some plow crews had to re-do many areas because of the drifting snow,” said Gilbert. “Visibility was also an issue as snow fell at a harsh angle.”
Another major challenge for DPW crews was a water break that occurred on Marston Street at the tail end of the storm.
“The water break initially took some staff away from snow removal duties, until coverage was arranged to address both the water break and snow removal issues,” Gilbert stated.
The Tewksbury DPW was well prepared for the snow storm with approximately 42 to 44 contracted snow plows and 22 in-house crews to keep on top of the snow removal.
Gilbert was pleased with the response of the residents of the town, as most people stayed off the streets, making it easier for snow removal crews to do their job.
Gilbert would like to remind citizens to please remove basketball hoops from right of ways during any future snow storms. Also, he asks that citizens try not to clear snow from their driveway into the street, as snow plows may inadvertently push that snow into your neighbor’s driveway.
Snow removal for the Blizzard of January 2022 is mostly complete, but the DPW is addressing, with discretion, any problematic snow piles on street corners. Gilbert is hopeful the warm temperatures expected by midweek will help with some much anticipated melting.
The DPW is still working on clearing sidewalks on Main Street and other heavily traveled streets. As a reminder, the town does not remove snow from every sidewalk in town. A sidewalk snow plow route is available upon request from the Tewksbury DPW.
