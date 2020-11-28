If you or members of your family are mountain biking enthusiasts, there are some impressive trails just a short ride away.
Russell Mill Pond and Reservation at 105 Mill Road in Chelmsford, is a popular spot for single track riding, but is equally good for walking and exploring. Parking is at the Murphy soccer fields and the entrance is well marked.
In addition to the miles of trails at Russell Mill, a moderate grade pump track is a short walk from the trailhead. A pump track, for the uninitiated, is a loop path which has banked turns, rolls and bumps; features designed to have the rider increase momentum and ride without having to pedal.
Riders of all ages can use the track. It’s akin to a slalom course and a mogul field all in one — but for mountain bikes. There are some practice obstacle features constructed at the entrance to the trails as well, including board walks and a teeter totter.
The trails are maintained by the Merrimack Valley chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association (NEMBA). The trails were constructed on conservation land in conjunction with stewardship and conservation committees in Chelmsford. The trails were developed over several years, and NEMBA has forged positive partnerships with communities around the region.
Trail stewardship is the hallmark of their success, along with providing access for all levels of mountain bikers and preserving open space. The group has more than 20 chapters in New England.
However, the trails are not just for mountain bikers. Walkers are welcomed to the nearly seven miles of trails. We found a combination of pine needle and moderately root-laden paths. The conservation area also encompasses Russell Millpond, active with ducks and muskrats in the early morning.
The forest has approximately 130 acres of woodlands for exploring so despite the 16 cars in the parking lot at 8 a.m. on a chilly Sunday morning, nary another soul was in sight during our walk. Russell Mill is also often ridden part of a larger informal trail network which runs between Billerica town forest and Great Brook state park, so check your maps if you want to enjoy an extended ride.
On your way out of the parking lot, take a left to see the mill wheel and outbuildings which date back to 1656. This was an active saw and grist mill on the pond which ceased operations in 1899.
www.nemba.org; http://www.townofchelmsford.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Russell-Mill-Pond-and-Town-Forest-30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.