TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Chief Joseph Kearns took delivery of the town’s newest ambulance last week. Approved by Town Meeting in May 2021, the ambulance sits on a Ford F550 chassis and will be more durable than prior models, according to Kearns.
In correspondence with the Town Crier, Kearns said the department is expecting fewer maintenance issues with the heavy duty model. The ambulance will be in service immediately, responding out of the Center Fire Station.
The ambulance purchase is part of the fire department five-year capital improvement plan, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. Ambulance replacements have been funded using either the stabilization fund or Free Cash, funds that are used for all vehicle and equipment purchases in the town. The cost for the ambulance was $249,950, according to Montuori.
Kearns also added that as of March 6, 2023, a second full-time ambulance is operating out of the South Fire Station. The ambulance operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The ambulance is also in service on nights and weekends when there is a full shift available for coverage.
According to Montuori, there has been an increase in call volume over the past few years. Having the second full time ambulance in the South Fire Station will alleviate some of the call volume on the main ambulance in the center station.
Further, the increase in service will reduce the town’s need to call on mutual aid, meaning coverage from other communities, when there are multiple calls at once. Montuori said that the department will continue to run the North Street Station ambulance when the two front line ambulances are on call already.
Mutual aid occurs when a community has to call on another community’s department to cover a station or respond. Tewksbury’s medical mutual aid partners include ambulances from Wilmington, Billerica, and Andover, according to Chief Kearns.
Funding for additional staffing of the ambulance was approved at Town Meeting in October 2022. Kearns said that the department hopes to be able to expand those hours in the future.
Kearns credits the support of the residents, the Select Board, the Finance Committee, and the town manager for making these service improvements a reality for the department and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.