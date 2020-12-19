TEWKSBURY — All year round, the Tewksbury Food Pantry is dedicated to helping those in need within the community. With the motto “people helping people,” the pantry encourages town residents to give back through both monetary and food donations.
With the holidays rapidly approaching, the Tewksbury Food Pantry is continuing to accept donations in order to give back to those in need.
In terms of food donations, the food pantry is currently accepting items such as peanut butter, jelly all flavors, jam, fluff, cold and hot cereal, pancake mix and syrup, pasta, pasta sauce, coffee, tea, cocoa, juices (apple, cranberry, etc), flour, sugar, oil, baking mixes, gravy, condiments such as mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, and relish, snacks such as crackers, cookies, granola bars, individual snacks, boxed or bagged potatoes, rice, mac-n-cheese, canned goods, baby food, gluten free products, and sugar free products.
Currently, the pantry is not in need of any canned soup or canned vegetables.
Donations of non-food items are also accepted. These include dish soap, soap, shampoo, disposable razors, shaving cream, tissues, napkins, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, foil, storage bags, saran wrap, toothpaste/toothbrush, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, diapers, and deodorants.
If one would rather contribute to the food pantry’s efforts in a different way, monetary donations are also accepted. Monetary donations can be made using a credit card online on the food pantry’s website, or in the form of cash or check made out to Tewksbury Food Pantry Inc. Donations of store gift cards are also accepted.
To find more information about the Tewksbury Food Pantry’s donation system, or to learn how to apply for assistance, visit their website: http://www.tewksburypantry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.