TEWKSBURY — Emily Leggat is the newest teen librarian working at the Tewksbury Public Library as of Oct. 1. After severe budget cuts caused the library to remove the teen librarian position in 2009, Leggat is replacing the previous teen librarian Aimee Villet who was originally hired in 2017.
Before joining the team in Tewksbury, Leggat was a teen librarian for four years in Georgetown. She got her Bachelors degree in English at Salem State University and worked as a children’s librarian before she found her niche as a teen librarian. Now that she’s employed in Tewksbury, she’s exploring options for her Masters in Library Science, which the Town of Tewksbury requires her to complete.
Excited to begin in January, she said that she’s not sure where she’ll take her classes yet.
While she worked in Georgetown, Leggat got involved on the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium’s teen roundtable in her free time.
“I’ve been a part for probably three years now — and I’ve been the head of the roundtable for one,” she told the Crier.
She first joined because she was interested in developing her skills professionally outside of her job description.
Leggat’s role as head of the roundtable is to write minutes and facilitate their discussions around specific topics. These could be ideas for summer reading books or different ways to help teens with what they’re going through. She’s glad that her role in Tewksbury encourages her to seek professional development outlets. Her position on the roundtable is how she learned about the job and the community in Tewksbury.
She specifically said that she wanted to come to Tewksbury for two reasons.
“I met the person who was in this position previously,” Leggat shared. “I saw that Tewksbury was an awesome community to work with.”
Knowing the environment she would find here helped her make the first step that led her down the path to her new job.
Besides connecting with other librarians at the MVLC, Leggat’s job at the TPL includes running programs, updating the website, reaching out to the community, and ordering the media and everything else that they have in the teen section.
“I especially love working with teens,” she continued. “There’s so much that you can do in terms of helping them to have a safe space.”
She believes that the library should be a community center where teens can feel at home.
In her years of experience as a teen librarian, she’s felt the most rewarded in knowing that teens have that safe space where they can express themselves at the library.
“As they go through a lot of changes, we need to keep supporting them.”
Leggat has seen firsthand the value in being an adult who teenagers know is interested in the things that they are — like Dungeons and Dragons — and with whom they can communicate about real stuff going on in their lives.
Just one way that Leggat wants to connect with the teens of Tewksbury is at “Design-a-Pumpkin” on Oct. 21 at the TPL. There, the library will provide pumpkins for everyone who registers in addition to paint and other materials that they may want to use in a competition for who can design the best pumpkin. Any student in grades 6-12 is welcome to join from 3 - 4:30 p.m. in the Friendly Little Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.