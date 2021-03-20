Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Open Space and Recreation Plan Com­mittee is being featured as a case study throughout the month of March at the Massachusetts Open Space Conference. The con­ference is a collaboration of the Massachusetts De­partment of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the University of Massa­chu­setts Amherst, Merri­mack River Watershed Council, North Quabbin Regional Landscape Part­nership, Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust, Sud­bury Valley Trustees, and the Southeastern Massa­chu­setts Pine Barren Al­li­ance.

The committee is being highlighted for its pollinator garden project, established in 2020. While writing their Open Space and Recreation Plan, the Tewks­bury Open Space and Rec­reation Plan Committee (OSRPC) realized that pro­tecting local open space wasn’t sufficient. OSRPC needed to get the community excited about open spa­ces and understand that protecting local open space alone was not sufficient.

Through implementation of a pollinator project the OSRPC saw an opportunity. The group planted sev­en native plant gardens that promote natural pollinator habit while giving residents a new way to en­gage with open space.

Through partnership with the Tewksbury Cultural Coun­cil, the OSRPC re­ceived a $2,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultur­al Council. The grant re­quest generated strong local support. Planting sites were chosen by reach­ing out to town organizations such as the garden club, the library, and schools.

Ultimately, the OSRPC chose to establish native planting sites at the high school, one elementary school, and on town conservation properties — some at trailheads and some deeper in the woods.

The project was shared in the local paper, the town newsletter, and on social media. While planting sites are still young, OSRPC members have already no­ted significant community interest in each garden. Funds were used to buy seven native plant kits from the Native Plant Trust.

Each kit contained 70 to 80 plugs ready for planting and had species tailored to different types of sites (full sun, partial sun, or wetland conditions). The kits saved a significant amount of time that would have been required to re­search and choose native plants.

Prior to planting, OSRPC members prepped each planting site by cleaning up trash (a particular prob­lem at trailheads) and removing invasive species. Sites deeper in the woods needed less prep but re­quired mindfulness.

While native plants were being used, the OSRPC didn’t want to replace what was already there; instead, they strove to choose sites where a garden would be an addition to the landscape. After plugs were delivered, OSRPC members conducted plantings at each site — sometimes individually, sometimes in small, socially-distanced groups.

Once planted, sites initially needed lots of watering due to a hot and dry summer. However, as na­tive plants, they’re expected to naturally adapt and require only minimal main­tenance over time. In com­ing years, the OSRPC hopes to create additional native plant gardens at other sites such as the senior center.

Once the original plantings are well established and germinating, seeds can be gathered and used to expand to these new locations. This growth will also offer new ways for the community to get in­volved with open space. The OSRPC had planned to involve community volunteers in planting the initial gardens but the pandemic prevented this.

In the future, interested residents will be able to help maintain sites, gather seeds, and create new na­tive plant sites once it’s safe to do so. By opening plantings to volunteers and utilizing the first pilot gardens for seed, the project can further expand.

Member Chris Mullins reflected on the project af­ter its first year: “the Tewksbury OSRPC’s only regret was not starting a pollinator project sooner.”

Chairperson Jennifer Balch-Kenney said, “The work increased community engagement, provided new partnerships, and improv­ed open space habitat, all with minimal funding… and it was a blast to put together!”

The OSRC welcomes residents to their meetings each month and inquiries may be sent to openspace@tewksbury-ma.gov.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.