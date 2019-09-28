TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Kevin C. Sullivan of Tewksbury received the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal in a ceremony at his home.
The Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal (KAFPM) is awarded to Korean War veterans as an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to U.S. servicemen and women who served during the Korean conflict.
In order to be eligible to receive this award, the veteran must have served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953.
The award is also available to veterans who participated in the United Nations peacekeeping operation until the end of 1955.
Not only did Sullivan bravely serve his country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, but he is also a highly regarded public servant to the community, serving as the first State Representative for the Town of Tewksbury.
The KAFPM ceremony was in attendance by KAFPM representatives, Sullivan’s family members, and several state and local officials. Among those on hand were Tewksbury Selectmen Mark Kratman and Jay Kelly, and State Representatives David Robertson and Tram Nguyen.
Sullivan’s family members first found out about this award when they read about a KAFPM ceremony in Dracut this summer. Sullivan’s family felt that their father was deserving of this award, and they were determined he would receive one.
MaryJane Sullivan, Kevin C. Sullivan’s daughter-in-law, was the first of the family to reach out about the KAFPM in her father-in-law’s behalf.
“We are very proud of him, and are glad he had a good day on Saturday,” MaryJane Sullivan said.
Kevin Sullivan received several citations on Saturday along with the KAFPM. One of the citations is from the office of current State Representative David Robertson, making for a wonderful past meets present moment for everyone involved to share.
The KAFPM was also presented to Raymond W. Carlsen on Saturday. Carlsen is formally from Dracut, but is currently residing at the Blaire House in Tewksbury.
Saturday, Sept. 21, also just happened to be International Peace Day. What could be more fitting than that for a day to thank these two heroes for their bravery and service.
