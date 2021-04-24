Few things say “spring is here” like the thousands of happy, little yellow faces that adorn the island of Nantucket in the month of April.
This tiny island off of the coast of Cape Cod celebrates the first bright sign of spring every year with their renowned annual Nantucket Daffodil Festival.
The Nantucket Garden Club first celebrated the simplistic beauty of the Daffodil in 1975 with a Daffodil Flower Show. Soon after, a classic car parade and tailgate picnic were added.
By September of 1979, the Nantucket Garden Club headed a project to plant eight tons of Daffodil bulbs (approximately 30,000 bulbs) around the island. Additional plantings were added each year, and now there are an estimated two million Daffodils on the island of Nantucket.
As the amount of Daffodil plants grew, so did the popularity of this event. It is now one of the island’s major tourist events.
This week-long festival features many activities throughout the island. Activities include the original Garden Club Flower Show and Antique Car Parade as well as art shows, contests, lectures and tours.
Visitors are encouraged to participate in many of the events including wearing “daffy” Daffodil costumes.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Nantucket Garden Club was forced to cancel this year’s annual event.
However, the ongoing pandemic could not stop the tens of thousands of daffodils that are planted throughout the island from blooming, so this year the Nantucket Garden Club is hosting a Virtual Daffodil Festival for all to enjoy from the safety of their own home.
This online event is interactive, featuring many of the contest events that the original Daffodil Festival would sponsor.
Vintage car owners are encouraged to decorate their antique vehicle in true Nantucket Daffodil tradition and upload photos from fender to fender of the decorated cars to participate in the Virtual Classic Car Parade.
Children can participate in the Virtual Bike Parade by adorning their bikes with yellow, orange and white Daffodil decorations. The more creative, the better! Then send a photo of your child riding their decorated bike.
The Daffodil Festival is famous for “Daffy Dress!” Enter the Virtual Hat Show by decorating your own hat in daffy Nantucket style. Send in a selfie or group photo dressed in your daffy best.
Even your family’s pet can join in all the daffy fun. Photos of any pets (cats, dogs, lizards, rabbits, ect.) wearing a Daffodil tribute can enter the Virtual Pet Contest.
If you happen to have a green thumb, the Nantucket Garden Club invites you to participate in the Virtual Daffodil Flower Show.
Create your own Daffodil arrangement, enter a photo of daffodils from your own garden or simply view the many daffodils that are on display at the Virtual Flower Show.
There is still plenty to explore at this online event even if you choose not to enter in the contests.
All contest entries can be viewed online, and you can vote for your favorite photos.
There is also valuable information available on the planting and care of daffodils, how to identify different varieties, and how to photograph your own stunning Daffodil blossoms.
For those who would still like to experience the Island of Nantucket during the spring, the Nantucket Chamber of Commerce is hosting an alternative spring initiative called Help Our Businesses to Bloom. These events will include shopping and dining discounts, giveaways, and storefront decorating contests to help promote the many small businesses that have been hurt throughout the pandemic.
Despite restrictions, the daffodils of Nantucket will bloom this year, bringing with them the beauty and hope of a new spring season. Take time to celebrate the season with your family in this fun and interactive virtual event.
For more information on Nantucket Daffodil Festival events, visit www.daffodilfestival.com.
