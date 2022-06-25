TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Director of Food and Nutrition Services Deb Mugford gave the board a year-end review of the district’s food programs, as well as a look forward to next year. Mugford thanked her staff for exceptional service and performance over the past three years, noting that they delivered curbside meal pickup in all types of weather, keeping students and families fed throughout the pandemic.
Mugford shared that in 2019, the last year with regular data, the district had an income eligibility rate for free and reduced lunch of 23 percent; applications were not collected this year because of universal free school meals during the pandemic.
In total, the district served 115,334 breakfasts and 335,428 lunches this year, for a total of 450,763 meals across all schools. The district follows strict procurement protocols in line with state and federal requirements, and collaborates with 11 other districts in the area to lock in good prices.
Mugford announced that three vendors for meals —dairy, bread, and ice cream — are rolling over to next year, and a grocery vendor has been retained. A bid is currently out for a fresh pizza vendor, while the search for a paper vendor is pending due to high prices and supply chain issues.
Mugford noted that food and nutrition services is a completely self-sustaining department, and expenses are based on revenues and reimbursable meals.
It was a big legislative year for school lunches at both the state and federal levels. Mugford traveled to Washington, D.C., and advocated with other food services professionals for the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act (S.3979). The bill would help ease the transition back to normal meal operations to help districts and families readjust to economic impacts of the pandemic.
A series of waivers issued to districts allowed schools extra flexibility to feed students through new programs, such as free meals over the summer and no paperwork to receive free meals, and reduced administrative burden for meal staff and increased reimbursement to help defray the cost of supply chain issues. The waivers are set to expire on June 30, 2022.
The bill would extend the USDA’s authority to issue waivers to Sept. 30, 2023, and would require states to submit plans to facilitate schools’ transitions back to the regular National School Lunch Program. Both Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are cosponsors of the bill.
At the state level, Mugford helped advocate at the statehouse as part of a coalition supporting Project Bread, one of the largest hunger nonprofits in the state. An Act Relative to Universal Free Meals, cosponsored by state representatives Tram Nguyen and Dave Robertson, is pending in the legislature, but schools received a one-year extension of universal free meals.
“The impact that supply chain disruptions have had on our department is astronomical,” Mugford said.
She predicted struggles in the next year, and staff have remained flexible throughout the menu planning process. Mugford predicts that the loss of free meals will reduce the number of students who have breakfast in the morning before school, and will also bring back the administrative burden of meal debt collection to cover costs.
“It’s a spiraling effect, but we’re hoping for good things to happen,” she said.
Mugford added that the summer lunch program reimbursement is set at a higher rate than the National School Lunch Program.
Recent accomplishments for the department include increasing the number of meals served, introducing new menu items with speed scratch cooking recipes, hiring a part-time dietician, improving accessibility of allergen and nutritional information, remaining financially independent, and collaborating with school nutrition directors throughout the state.
Goals for 2022-2023 include procuring more local foods through grant money, increasing scratch cooking and culinary training, hosting student taste tests and focusing on ethnic recipe integration, establishing a Nutrition Advisory Committee at TMHS, preparing to enter the new Center Elementary School, and continuing to work with the wellness committee to develop comprehensive wellness policies.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.