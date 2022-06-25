Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Com­mittee met on June 8, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.

Director of Food and Nu­trition Services Deb Mug­ford gave the board a year-end review of the district’s food programs, as well as a look forward to next year. Mugford thank­ed her staff for exceptional service and performance over the past three years, noting that they de­livered curbside meal pickup in all types of weather, keeping students and families fed throughout the pandemic.

Mugford shared that in 2019, the last year with regular data, the district had an income eligibility rate for free and reduced lunch of 23 percent; applications were not collected this year because of universal free school meals during the pandemic.

In total, the district ser­ved 115,334 breakfasts and 335,428 lunches this year, for a total of 450,763 meals across all schools. The dis­trict follows strict procurement protocols in line with state and federal re­quirements, and collaborates with 11 other districts in the area to lock in good prices.

Mugford announced that three vendors for meals —dairy, bread, and ice cream — are rolling over to next year, and a grocery vendor has been re­tained. A bid is currently out for a fresh pizza vendor, while the search for a paper vendor is pending due to high prices and sup­ply chain issues.

Mugford noted that food and nutrition services is a completely self-sustaining department, and expenses are based on revenues and reimbursable meals.

It was a big legislative year for school lunches at both the state and federal levels. Mugford traveled to Washington, D.C., and advocated with other food services professionals for the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act (S.3979). The bill would help ease the transition back to normal meal operations to help districts and families re­adjust to economic im­pacts of the pandemic.

A series of waivers is­sued to districts allowed schools extra flexibility to feed students through new programs, such as free meals over the summer and no paperwork to re­ceive free meals, and re­duced administrative burden for meal staff and in­creased reimbursement to help defray the cost of supply chain issues. The waivers are set to expire on June 30, 2022.

The bill would extend the USDA’s authority to issue waivers to Sept. 30, 2023, and would require states to submit plans to facilitate schools’ transitions back to the regular Na­tional School Lunch Pro­gram. Both Massachu­setts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are cosponsors of the bill.

At the state level, Mug­ford helped advocate at the statehouse as part of a coalition supporting Pro­ject Bread, one of the lar­gest hunger nonprofits in the state. An Act Relative to Universal Free Meals, cosponsored by state representatives Tram Nguyen and Dave Robertson, is pending in the legislature, but schools received a one-year extension of universal free meals.

“The impact that supply chain disruptions have had on our department is astronomical,” Mugford said.

She predicted struggles in the next year, and staff have remained flexible throughout the menu planning process. Mugford predicts that the loss of free meals will reduce the number of students who have breakfast in the morn­ing before school, and will also bring back the administrative burden of meal debt collection to cover costs.

“It’s a spiraling effect, but we’re hoping for good things to happen,” she said.

Mugford added that the summer lunch program reimbursement is set at a higher rate than the Na­tional School Lunch Pro­gram.

Recent accomplishments for the department include increasing the number of meals served, introducing new menu items with speed scratch cooking re­cipes, hiring a part-time dietician, improving accessibility of allergen and nu­tritional information, re­maining financially independent, and collaborating with school nutrition directors throughout the state.

Goals for 2022-2023 in­clude procuring more local foods through grant mo­ney, increasing scratch cooking and culinary training, hosting student taste tests and focusing on ethnic recipe integration, establishing a Nutrition Advisory Committee at TMHS, preparing to enter the new Center Elemen­tary School, and continuing to work with the wellness committee to develop comprehensive wellness policies.

The next meeting is sche­duled for July 20, 2022. The meet­ing may be viewed on Com­cast channel 22 and Veri­zon channel 34.

