TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class of 2023, Jamie Constantino and Abby Mahoney for receiving the February 2023 Hat’s Off Award.
The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club and the Tewksbury Memorial High School to recognize those students who have distinguished themselves both academically and civically in the community.
Jamie Constantino, daughter of Kelly and Rich Constantino, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Anne McGregor Fay for her consideration and dedication to her school community. She is constantly thinking of others, and this is demonstrated in her daily activities, like visiting with the B111 students at lunchtime, or donating her own time and money to make posters for the Unified Basketball team.
Academically speaking, Constantino is more than just an outstanding student.
Constantino keeps her GPA at an impressive 4.0 carrying a full class schedule that includes four AP (Advanced Placement) courses. She is also an active member of the National Honor Society and has held a steady position on the Honor Roll throughout her TMHS career.
Within her Tewksbury Memorial High School community, Constantino is President of the Best Buddies Club, and an active member of the Unified Basketball program. She also donates her time as a National Honor Society tutor.
Outside of the halls of TMHS, Constantino has put her leadership qualities to good use on the fields of TMHS as the captain of the lacrosse team, and as a member of the Tewksbury/Methuen ice hockey team.
Locally, Constantino has helped her community by volunteering at the Tewksbury Food Pantry and the Tewksbury Youth Lacrosse Clinic.
Despite her full schedule, she somehow manages to find the time for a part time job babysitting and dog sitting.
Abby Mahoney, daughter of Stephanie and Charles Mahoney, was nominated by TMHS faculty member Scott Callanan for her incredibly positive presence in the school and the community. She is an outstanding role model in the classroom, and a great friend to her fellow students.
Hard work and dedication has earned her an AP Scholarship Award and has helped her maintain a regular position on the Honor Roll.
Mahoneys leadership qualities shine as co-President of the National Honor Society and as a member of Class Council. She also stays active in her school community as a member of Peer Mentorship and the Prom Committee.
On the field, Mahoney has had equal success as a member of the TMHS field hockey team and the lacrosse team.
Her success is not limited to academics of athletics, as Mahoney has also received a first place award at the annual TMHS Art Show.
When not on the campus of TMHS, Mahoney is active in her community as a volunteer at the Tewksbury Food Pantry and the Youth Field Hockey Clinic.
Mahoney also manages to find time for working part time at Campbell, Conroy & O’Neil and CVS Pharmacy.
After graduation, Mahoney plans on attending college majoring in Nursing, and hopes to expand her education to potentially become a Nurse Practitioner.
Constantino plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in the fall, majoring in Veterinary Technology.
As these two well deserved Hat’s Off Award recipients prepare to end their careers at TMHS, it is evident that their hard work, determination, and talents will bring them continued success in their future careers.
