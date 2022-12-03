TEWKSBURY — Community outreach librarian Robert Hayes convened a meeting of the non-profit resources roundtable on Tuesday evening. The meeting, which is held quarterly, brings Tewksbury-based non-profit organizations together to network.
Attendees share information about each of their respective organization’s programs, services, upcoming events, and fundraisers. Each group is given five minutes to share with the group, and often synergies are discovered between organizations.
The meeting started with Paul Costantino of the Public Health Museum discussing campus and museum tours. The museum is part history of Tewksbury hospital and part public health history, including infectious diseases. The museum will be hosting a free Narcan training in December in partnership with Front Line. Costantino said that the museum is always looking for volunteer guides.
Debbie Adams of the Tewksbury Congregational Church discussed several programs, including the church’s free dinners on the third Tuesday of every month. December’s meal is a ham dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at 10 East St. The church will have holiday services on Dec. 24 and 25, and will host a blood drive on Dec. 30.
Nancy Vallee, Executive Director of the Wilmington Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce shared copies of the 2022-2023 Wilmington Tewksbury magazine and community guide. The guide has information about both communities, including history, local government directories, and businesses organized by type.
The Chamber will be hosting the ice sculpture for the Tewksbury Tree Lighting. Other chamber events include welcome bags for new community members and a golf tournament. Vallee discussed the benefits of Chamber membership.
Kathy Dwyer represented the Tewksbury Democratic Town Committee. The committee holds public meetings at town hall and welcomes all. Voter registration is a key mission of the group, and Dwyer discussed the annual breakfast and its speaker series. Upcoming will be guest speaker District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The TDTC will be hosting a toiletry drive this winter to help a local shelter with needs for its clients.
Trisha Keddie represented the Garden Club and shared the work of the group, which includes care for the planters at town hall, the memorials on town common, the front of the library, and the town hall annex. Keddie explained that the Garden Club provides garden therapy for residents at Bayberry and Blaire House.
The annual plant sale is held each spring in conjunction with the library, and Keddie hoped the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library would partner with them again to provide raffle baskets. Keddie also chairs the Tewksbury Congregational Church Pie Social which will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Maria Antonioni, Executive Director of Strongwater Farm, shared news about the therapeutic riding program and facility, including the receipt of a generous donation from the Tewksbury Wilmington Elks and another from Hidden Battles to help fund wellness sessions for officers.
The Tewksbury Police Department will participate in a six-week program of proactive mental health care. Strongwater has 15 horses and Antonioni spoke of the two mini horses the farm has which visit the campus of the Tewksbury hospital and interact with the residents. The farm is known for its annual hoedown fundraiser held the first weekend in October.
Mary Ann Taylor of the Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library discussed fundraising and the need for volunteers. Taylor said the Friends provide funding for most of the library’s extensive programming, as well as the museum pass program. Taylor said residents and patrons often do not realize that the town does not pay for any of these programs.
Membership and future fundraising such as raffles and February’s Love Your Library month were discussed.
Nicole Goolishian of the TPL Community Garden explained that plots are available in the garden for individuals or groups. Applications open in January. The garden was established in 2016 on the grounds of the public library. Only organic practices are used and community plot harvests are donated to the community pantry to be sold at the community market to sustain the garden.
All groups agreed that reaching more people in the community was a goal, and also lamented the lack of volunteers. Further, groups were disappointed with the loss of gathering space for events now that the Tewksbury Country Club has been sold.
Organizations interested in joining the roundtable should contact Robert Hayes at rhayes@tewksburypl.org.
