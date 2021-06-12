TEWKSBURY — A special group of Tewksbury students participated in a skills event last week which inspired and energized all involved.
According to Tewksbury Athletic director Ron Drouin, Lawrence typically hosts a School Games Day for specially-abled students each year, sponsored by the Special Olympics. The event usually draws over 800 athletes from the Merrimack Valley and surrounding towns, according to event organizers.
The games were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and this year Lawrence chose to host their own in-school event. So, Drouin reached out to Superintendent Christopher Malone and pitched the idea of a Tewksbury Olympics.
“Mr. Malone was all for it,” said Drouin.
Coordination with Tewksbury administration moved quickly from there.
“I spoke with our Principal Jon Bernard for his input and Brian Aylward to make sure we could staff the event through our Best Buddies Program. School Committee Chair Keith Sullivan and School Committee member Bridget Garabedian were extremely helpful in organizing the day,” said Drouin.
Developmental Learning Center students from the Ryan, Wynn and TMHS participated in the event, which included student helpers and staff members organizing and cheering them on.
According to parent Sara Cohen, “Each student received a t-shirt and had a truly social and enjoyable day outdoors. I absolutely loved seeing the smiles also on the staff and volunteer's faces (after a very challenging year) at this well-run event that included lunch and a certificate ceremony. As a parent, I am very grateful!”
Bernard said, “I am very grateful to everyone who helped to bring about a very special day for the students who participated, and I am especially grateful to the high school students for their mentorship and assistance. It has been said that, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ and this was quite evident to me on Friday.”
Drouin also wanted to extend thanks to business manager Dave Libby and food service director Deb Mugford for their outstanding assistance, including an outdoor pizza party and snacks under a tent for everyone involved. The event was a highlight in an otherwise challenging school year.
Outings are a large part of the DLC curriculum, and field trips were not able to be conducted as usual, so this event was truly welcomed, according to parents.
One of the benefits of the event, held outdoors, was the chance to remove masks.
“It is challenging to get social cues from facial expressions when masks are worn. This challenge is very real for many of the students who participated in the event, and removing this barrier outdoors was such a welcome sign at the end of a challenging year and the smiles were on everyone’s faces!” said Cohen.
Student volunteers from Best Buddies participated and cheered on the athletes. Peer interactions through these programs help bridge the gap between typical and special needs students.
“The supporters were genuinely enthusiastic and clearly wanted to be there,” said Cohen.
Special education teacher Rick Camire from the Wynn Middle School was on hand for the event.
“All I can really say is how grateful I am for the volunteers from the high school and the middle school who helped make the Tewksbury Olympics such an enjoyable and wonderful experience for all. We couldn't have done this without them,” said Camire.
Students participated in the 40 yard dash, long jump, tennis ball can jam, softball throw, touchdown leap, soccer ball kick, and hockey stick handling. There was an awards ceremony as well, according to Camire.
Cohen was appreciative that the event came together so quickly: “My son woke up and was jogging in place saying that he wanted to warm up for the event; he had a wonderful social experience celebrating his abilities, and is proudly displaying his certificate in his room.”
