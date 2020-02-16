In this information age, it is easy to be overwhelmed with marketing messages for all kinds of products and services that corporate computer algorithms “think” we are interested in. We are barraged by telemarketers and emails for products and services that companies who mine our data believe we are likely to buy based on shopping habits or internet search patterns and key words.
However, there is a way to take control and receive information that is useful and tailored to us; information which can be sent to our inboxes that is actually of benefit and is not seeking to bleed our wallets. Subscribing to these information alerts is free of charge and uses the power of the internet to truly provide information that actually benefits us.
Town of Tewksbury: Receive alerts about important events, meetings, road closures and more. Subscribe to alerts from the town at https://www.tewksbury-ma.gov/subscribe
Food and Drug Administration: https://www.fda.gov/food/recalls-outbreaks-emergencies Subscribe to emails which give information about food borne illness and product recalls.
Consumer Product Safety Commission: https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/Subscribe Learn about product recalls. Alerts may be tailored to infant and toddler, sports equipment, household products, and outdoor products.
Department of State: Enroll in the STEP program to receive travel advisories about situations abroad. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/before-you-go/about-our-new-products/staying-connected.html
Centers for Disease Control: Receive email alerts about topics that interest you including emergency preparedness topics, epidemics, outbreaks, disease and travel health notices. https://www.cdc.gov/publichealthgateway/healthalerts/index.html
MassDOT: Register for traffic alerts at https://mass511.com/ Learn about road closures in the state and any travel advisories.
Tewksbury Public Library: Learn about events, programs and services available such as visiting hours for state representatives, fax and copy services, guest speakers, materials to borrow, and more. http://www.tewksburypl.org/about-us/pages/newsletter-sign
Weather Alerts: Wireless Emergency Alerts are available from the National Weather Service. Read their helpful guide at https://www.weather.gov/wrn/wea
