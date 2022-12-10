As the December temperatures drop and we prepare for the long winter ahead, our attention turns to the weather forecast for the mention of that dreaded four-letter word, SNOW!
Despite the complaints of snow and the hassles that come with an accumulating snow storm, there are those of us that are anticipating, dare I say, looking forward to the first December snowfall.
Perhaps it is the over-influence of Irving Berlin’s iconic song “White Christmas” that has brain-washed us into thinking the holidays are not complete without a blanket of fresh snow. Or it may be that New Englanders have come to expect a white Christmas due to our cold climate.
Either school of thought definitely fuels the fire of this love/hate relationship many seem to have with the idea of having snow for Christmas.
Looking back on my childhood, I remember there was always a good December snow just in time for the holidays.
As an adult, it seems there has been a lack of December snow, but perhaps my snow amount memory was jaded by the overwhelming excitement of Christmas time as a child.
There is only one way to be sure of the authenticity of my childhood white Christmas memories, and that was to check weather records of that era.
According to the National Weather Service, the 1960’s and 1970’s (am I aging myself?) were the snowiest decades nationwide since 1900. However, the Boston area’s snowiest decade was the 2010’s.
This information, of course, destroyed my theory that there was significantly more snow during my childhood years than in recent years, but my research was unable to pinpoint the snow amounts leading up to the holiday season.
All of this snow-history information still leaves us with the inevitable question: what are our chances for a white Christmas for 2022?
Again, relying on records that have been kept by the National Weather Service since the late 1800’s, Boston averages a steady 20 percent chance of a white Christmas. That breaks down to about one out of every five Christmas Days would be considered having a white Christmas.
Now, there is some debate on what entails a white Christmas. Many believe a true white Christmas means snowfall begins on Christmas eve or Christmas morning and lasts throughout the day.
But the National Weather Service defines it as having one or more inches of snow on the ground on Christmas morning, regardless of whether it fell on Christmas eve or two weeks prior to Christmas.
Of course snowfall varies from year to year, but on average the Boston area receives nine inches of December snow.
On paper, with an average snowfall of nine inches, it looks as though the Boston area should have a greater percentage of white Christmas days than 20 percent. Keep in mind this average is for the entire month, which accounts for the snowfall amounts after the 25th of December, and also for years that have erratic temperature changes, just like this year.
With temperatures constantly fluctuating, an early December snowfall could easily melt before Christmas with just one or two 50 degree days.
For those who simply can not handle the thought of a “green” Christmas, you need not travel out of the New England area to beat the odds of having a white Christmas.
It is not a coincidence that Vermont is the setting for the holiday Christmas classic movie titled “White Christmas”.
Montpelier, Vermont has the greatest statistical chance in the U.S. (81 percent to be exact) of having snow on the ground on Dec. 25.
The question at hand of “Will Boston have a white Christmas in 2022?” still remains largely unanswered.
Since no local forecaster would ever make such a prediction so early in the month of December, we must turn to the tried and true source of weather forecasting, The Farmer’s Almanac.
According to predictions in this year’s Farmer’s Almanac, central and southern New England are predicted to have a 50/50 chance of Christmas snow, with Boston’s odds at a slightly lower percentage of 20 percent chance for a white Christmas.
The good news for white Christmas lovers is The Almanac also predicts periodic shots of cold temperatures in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with a greater than normal chance of multiple days of snow flurries.
In a way, this prediction may be better than a traditional snow storm, as we get the ambiance of a snow filled holiday without the shoveling!
The other good news for the December snow hopefuls is that if it doesn’t happen this year, there is always a chance for next year.
If you truly can not imagine a Christmas Day without snow, artificial snow machines are available to rent online at a cost of approximately $250 to $4,000 per “snow event,” depending upon the size of the area you wish to cover in snow.
At those prices, you may just want to keep your white Christmas in your dreams.
