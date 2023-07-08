TEWKSBURY — On June 12, the Tewksbury Select Board kicked off the first of three nights of hearings to review adult retail marijuana license applications for several companies vying for one of the town’s three retail marijuana licenses and a host community agreement with the town.
“The issue here is about the qualifications and the background of each of the applicants,” said chair Todd Johnson.
Sundaze, owned by Brad Tosto, Peter Wilson, and Stephen Doherty, presented a proposal for 2504 Main St. in the South Village District. The applicant highlighted their experience in business operations, financial accounting, and regulatory compliance. The company held community outreach meetings in late 2022.
The company submitted a business plan to the board, outlining its mission and community engagement strategy. The proponents highlighted plans to hire local employees and create an elegant storefront, along with a security and diversion plan that calls for a full-time security director. Tosto noted that the town has been trying to fill vacant storefronts. A traffic study found no significant impacts for the location.
Lazy River Products, owned by William Cassotis, Mark Leal, and Kevin Platt, presented a proposal for 553 Main St. in the Ocean State Job Lot plaza. The company held a community outreach meeting in fall of 2022.
The company outlined plans to comply with the town’s zoning requirements and highlighted community service programs they participate in Dracut including road cleanups and food drives; Lazy River has a 40,000 square foot manufacturing, cultivation, and retail facility in Dracut.
The company projects that it will serve an average of 400 customers per day in 2023. The proposed design aesthetic emphasizes combining outdoor elements with modern touches.
Full Harvest Moonz, owned by Janet Kupris and Michaela Ristuccia, presented a proposal for 1 Main St. on the Lowell border. The company, a certified women-owned business, operates marijuana establishments in Haverhill and Lowell and was named Best Dispensary by Best of the North Shore.
The company held a community outreach meeting last November, and presented plans for zoning compliance, support for substance abuse prevention, and traffic mitigation. The proponents discussed local and diverse hiring, and shared designs for a $700,000 renovation of the existing retail building on the site.
Board members asked proponents about their business plans, including preventing sales to minors and maintaining security, and residents primarily questioned traffic impacts.
Member James Mackey recused himself from the hearings.
After all hearings are conducted for all applicants,the board will decide whether to award three, two, one, or zero licenses among the applicants.
