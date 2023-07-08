Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.