WOBURN — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office issued a press release on Friday, Dec. 27 announcing that Tewksbury resident Eric Griffin, 40, has been indicted on the charges of first degree murder, domestic abuse, and strangulation relating to the murder of Jennifer Kalicki, 39. His total charges related to the September murder of his girlfriend also include previous charges of assault and battery on a family or household member.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Timothy Sheehan confirm in this statement that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Kalicki’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. This in turn caused a fatal brain bleed. The victim was found unresponsive in her bed on the morning of Sept. 15 and pronounced dead at the scene. The examiner also found the victim’s body and neck with other sustained injuries from said incident.
The press release explains that Griffin was indicted for domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness in connection with a prior assault on his girlfriend Kalicki in March of 2019.
“The defendant had allegedly physically attacked Ms. Kalicki and was subsequently charged with one count of domestic assault and battery,” the statement reads.
However, the case was dismissed after Kalicki plead the Fifth Amendment. The Grand Jury investigation provided evidence supporting the argument that the defendant allegedly used violence to convince the victim not to testify in the March case.
The investigation is being conducted jointly between the Tewksbury Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office. The prosecutors involved in the case are Assistant District Attorneys Emily Jackson and Suzanne Wiseman.
Tewksbury resident Griffin is still being held without bail since the 58A dangerous hearing on Sept. 20. His arraignment with new charges is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Middlesex Superior Court.
